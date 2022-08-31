The Horizons region extends over 22,200km2 - from Ruapehu in the north and Horowhenua in the south, to Whanganui in the west and Tararua in the east. Photo / ManawatuNZ.co.nz

The Manawatū Guardian asked the two candidates for Horizons Regional Council's Tonga Māori constituency and five candidates for the Palmerston North general constituency five questions each.

1. Why should people vote for you?

2. What does Horizons Regional Council do?

3. What is the biggest challenge facing Horizons and what would you do about it?

4. If you were running for Parliament, which party would you be with?

5. Tell us something most people don't know about you.

Te Kenehi Teira

Te Kenehi Teira.

1. I would be participating for everyone and the whole region but I would be representing Māori for their participation, partnership with iwi and protection of the environment and people. People on the Māori roll finally would be able to vote for candidates in Māori wards and that is a good start to addressing the Treaty of Waitangi in local government. My campaign slogan is "kia kaha" meaning be strong, that is to enrol and vote.

2. Horizons does many things but I particularly enjoy that they try to protect the taiao, our rivers, mountains, lakes, species, access, beaches, and now they are mindful of the democratic diversity of voices on the council.

3. Three of the big problems are climate change particularly flooding (waipuke), pollution/landfills and reforms from central government - Six Waters, including the wairua (spiritual nature), waiora (health and wellbeing) and waipuke. I would get the council researching, testing, debating, educating and promoting the solutions such as wetlands, more recycling stations and more work/learning schemes for young and older people in the field.

4. N/A

5. I have worked for Palmerston North City Council as their principal Māori officer and was a councillor for Foxton Borough Council. I was in the public service as the kaihautu and deputy CE for Heritage NZ for 20 years.

The other Tonga Māori constituency candidate, Warwick Gernhoefer, did not respond.

Bal Ghimire

Bal Ghimire.

1. I came from a culture where we worship nature. I want to put my input to the wider community and make them feel how nature-loving we as a community are. My actions will encourage communities to protect nature and natural resources.

2. Regional public transport, protect flora and fauna, clean rivers and waterways, planning for climate change, civil defence.

3. After being in the country for a decade and a half, I have noticed that communities are not very aware of what Horizons does. My main aim is to engage communities, especially youth, in the protection of nature engaging them in the planting of trees as well as cleaning waterways and rivers.

4. I am independent and still want to be independent so I can work for my people and nation rather than a single party or person.

5. I am a good team player, a good listener, and believe in work rather than words.

Fiona Gordon

Fiona Gordon.

1. I work hard, listen, seek answers and speak up when it matters. I bring 20+ years' professional experience in resource management, across multiple sectors, backed with a tertiary degree. I'm results-focused with a philosophy based on collaboration and community partnership. In my first council term I championed and delivered on initiatives including new community funds for climate action and biodiversity; increased resources for environmental education; and improvements to Tōtara Reserve. I'm a mum and business owner focused on leadership with integrity, striving to deliver for our community, and building increased confidence in decisions being made on their behalf.

2. Horizons is responsible for the sustainable management of our region's natural resources - including freshwater, the coastal environment, biodiversity, land and air - for the benefit of the environment and our communities. Horizons also undertakes civil defence and emergency management and manages flood and drainage schemes. Horizons' vision is: To tātou rohe – taiao ora, tangata ora, mauri ora; our place – a healthy environment where people are thriving. To achieve this, Horizons' work focuses on: community outcomes towards building community resilience to the impacts of natural hazards and climate change; healthy ecosystems; effective transport networks; a thriving economy; and empowered communities.

3. The biggest challenge facing Horizons is safely navigating the organisation, community and environment through a period of immense change, while ensuring there is no let-up in terms of the sustainable management of our region's natural resources and continuing to bring about positive impacts on the ground, in an efficient and effective way. Hence, I will remain focused on natural resource issues while remaining mindful of the continuing social and financial impacts of Covid, the pressures and future impacts of central government policies and resource management reform, and the future outcomes from the review of local government.

4. I'm passionate about, and focused on, local decision-making. I view the role of councillor at Horizons Regional Council as one of the key ways our community can ensure local voices continue to be heard, which is fundamental to local decision-making. It is becoming increasingly important to retain our local voice, particularly as central government policies continue to be rolled out and as we await central government's review into the future of local government. Local decision-making remains my priority. Running for Parliament is simply not something I contemplate.

5. I'm an ambassador to the Jane Goodall Institute New Zealand and I'm actively involved in the critique and development of national and international conservation policy. My focus is on combating illegal international wildlife trade (including here in New Zealand), stopping the poaching and trade of endangered animals, and bolstering efforts to protect endangered wildlife. I collaborate with international conservation agencies, undertake research, and have published articles and reports nationally and internationally. This work contributes to discussion at international fora, and has helped to inform decision-making at central/federal levels of government in New Zealand, Australia and United States.

Rachel Keedwell

Rachel Keedwell.

1. I have worked hard in my three terms on Horizons to be a strong advocate for our environment and for our communities. My scientific background means I have a solid grasp of the many complex issues facing our region, whether that is water quality, the impacts of climate change, or the biodiversity crisis. I take my role as a decision maker and as the chair of the council seriously to ensure we remain focused on the best outcomes for our communities now and into the future.

2. Horizons has a key role quite distinct from city or district councils. We focus on broader sustainable management of our environment, rather than providing community services like drinking water, road maintenance or libraries. Horizons is responsible for managing our natural resources like water quality and quantity, air quality, land management and biodiversity. We also manage plant and animal pests to enable our economy and our biodiversity to thrive and prosper. In addition, we provide flood protection and public transport as well as coordinating our region's response to natural disasters.

3. Protecting our communities against climate change is going to be a very real challenge, as we discover we can't afford to protect everything we have built and can't afford to put back everything that will be damaged. We need to identify communities most at risk and prioritise our spending to enable the most protection. We need to change how we manage river systems to give them room to spread to minimise the damage that will occur with increasingly intense weather events. This will require some difficult conversations and difficult decisions for our communities.

4. I am a long-time Green Party voter. This is because the Green Party appears to be the only party that understands that the economy is a fully owned subsidiary of the environment, not the other way round. There is no Planet B if we get it wrong so it is important to support political action that aims to adequately protect our planet for future generations. I have no desire to run for Parliament.

5. My idea of a good time is spending quality time in my vege garden, walking my dog or tramping in our great NZ outdoors.

Jono Naylor

Jono Naylor.

1. People should vote for me if they want someone who is clear-thinking, level-headed and who follows science and research to get the best results for our environment and the people who live here. I value teamwork and collaborate with others to get the best results possible.

2. So much of what we do is to fix the bad decisions that people have made in the past. Whether it is the introduction of pests, removal of forests from hill country, over-intensification of farming or building settlements in flood-prone areas. This means we have to mitigate and resolve a lot to ensure our communities can thrive here in the future. We also need to think very carefully about the long-term ramifications of all the decisions we make today so we don't perpetuate these problems.

3. Our biggest challenge is improving the quality of freshwater in our region. Our waterways are not in an acceptable state and we need to find ways to improve them without crippling ourselves economically. It's not easy and will take some time, but I believe we can get to where we want to be.

4. Having already been in Parliament, I can assure you I have no desire to go back. I have no political party connections and consider myself independent of party ideology or influence.

5. I had the incredible (if somewhat terrifying) experience of helping my wife deliver our youngest child on our own at home. Thankfully the midwife was racing to get to us and coaching me through the process via telephone.

Wiremu Te Awe Awe

Wiremu Te Awe Awe.

1. A Rangitāne kaumātua with a heart for my community, I have a passion to revive the mauri and restore the mana of our awa, the Manawatū River and its catchment. The sad state of our river was the reason I stood for and was elected to Horizons Regional Council in 2016. We are making steady restorative progress here, and I want to sustain the momentum we have built up.

2. As well as looking after our region's natural resources and environment, and coordinating emergency management, Horizons is also responsible for urban transport passenger services. I serve on Horizons committees for strategy and policy, catchment operations and am acting chair of the environment committee. A key concern is the effectiveness of flood prevention infrastructure and stopbanks protecting our homes. Niwa is warning us that climate change will bring about more heavy downpours like the ones recently experienced here and around the country. All that extra water needs to go somewhere. It's Horizons' job to prevent it from spilling over into our houses and businesses.

3. Meeting high constituent and regulatory expectations for facilities and services with the finite funding we receive from ratepayers and central government, while keeping rates increases to a minimum. This balancing act is all the more difficult now because of unprecedented runaway price and cost increases. Councillors work with Horizons' management devising strategies and processes to keep costs down, meet service and regulatory requirements, and lobby central government for extra financial assistance.

4. I am an independent candidate and not one to toe a party line - or as comedian Groucho Marx once said, "I refuse to join a club that would have me as a member".

5. In times past, I was a keyboard player and vocalist for various bands that played the hotel circuit around the lower North Island.