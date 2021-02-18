Horizons Regional Council approves Joint Climate Action Committee

Environmental movement Extinction Rebellion made its feelings on climate change clear last September in Whanganui, which is part of the Horizons region. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Horizons Regional Council has approved the establishment of a Joint Climate Action Committee for the region.

The new committee, which will include representatives from iwi, Horizons and seven territorial authorities, will oversee action on climate change across the region.

Council chairwoman Rachel Keedwell says climate change is one of the biggest environmental challenges we face.

"While we are uncertain about the pace and scale of climate change, we do know that the Horizons region is already being affected by increasing temperatures, changes to rainfall patterns, river flows, increased drought and ongoing sea-level rise.



"This joint committee has been established to ensure an effective local government response to climate change in our region."

The committee's objectives include developing a regional Climate Action Plan for member councils.

"A changing climate affects our economy and way of life. By working together we can make our communities more resilient and reduce the overall costs associated with climate change," Keedwell says.

Horizons and the region's city and district councils signed a memorandum of understanding in September 2019, agreeing to work together on climate change.

A regional risk assessment to identify climate-related impacts is under way. The joint committee will receive the risk assessment's finding later this year.

Its first meeting will be held at Horizons Regional Council on March 30.