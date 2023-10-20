Chilean needle grass has already been found in Hawke's Bay and is extremely difficult to remove once established.

Horizons Regional Council is urging farmers to be vigilant to keep Chilean needle grass out of the region.

Chilean needle grass is already present in Hawke’s Bay so the movement of stock, equipment, machinery and even gravel could bring the weed into the region, environmental manager Craig Davey says.

“Farmers need to know the likely pathways of spread to their properties as this pest plant will have a hugely negative impact on farms within much of the region.”

“Some of the problems experienced when needle grass is present are the inability to graze paddocks for up to five months of the year, and the downgrading of pelts, meat and wool. The seeds are needle-sharp with backwards-facing bristles, and can drill through fleece and into muscle, which can cause painful abscesses for animals.”

To date, Chilean needle grass has not been found in the Horizons region, but the council wants farmers and contractors to take precautions to keep it out.

“If you think you’ve found it, we want to know straight away.”

Any mowing or soil-engaging equipment, machinery and vehicles that have been used in the controlled area in Hawke’s Bay and then moved into Tararua or Rangitīkei needs to be washed before use to stop the spread of Chilean needle grass, Davey says.

“It can also be spread by animals and people, so caution needs to be taken when moving from areas contaminated by Chilean needle grass.

“Chilean needle grass has erect, tussock-like perennial grass that can grow up to 1m in height with purple-tinged, spiky heads and lime-green leaves.

“When it is seeding between October and March, seeds have a sharp, needle-like tip with a long twisting awn and have backward-pointing bristles, which make them hard to remove once they are embedded.

“If you think you’ve found Chilean needle grass on your property or machinery, or would like to know about source areas and clean-down advice, please call our pest plant team on 0508 800 800,” he said.

More information about Chilean needle grass is at horizons.govt.nz.








