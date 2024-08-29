The floodgates at Moutoa are in for a $2.5 million upgrade.

“Recent routine inspections found evidence of ageing in pulley systems and winches in some of the gates, requiring attention.”

“These components allow the gates to be raised and lowered, and this ageing has caused some to move slower than usual.

“There is no public risk with the current state of the gates. Rather, they have simply aged over time,” said Roygard.

“These gates are a significant asset in our flood protection network. As such, we are working with contractors to ensure this work is carried out in a manner that reduces impacts to the operation of the gates.

“Replacement parts will be mostly fabricated offsite and installed in stages to help reduce impacts to gate operation.

“We anticipate up to two of the nine gates will be out of service at any one time while works are under way.”

Contractors will carry out most of the work in good weather where possible, he said.

“Due to the unpredictability and sometimes short notice of changing weather patterns, contingency plans are in place to further mitigate this risk.

“We are also finalising flood modelling to assess potential impacts of more severe flooding, and to determine necessary flood contingency plans.

“This modelling will be completed before any significant upgrade work begins that would put gates out of commission for an extended period of time.”

Meanwhile, motorists travelling over the gates during the next 12 months may experience delays while upgrade work is under way.

Traffic management will be in place, with possible lane closures between 7am-5pm on weekdays.

The contract for the mechanical upgrades was recently awarded by the council for about $2.5 million, with 75% of that provided by central government’s Kānoa – Regional Economic Development & Investment Unit.

The contract includes electrical upgrades currently under way at the site.

To find out more about the Moutoa Floodgates, how they work and the area they protect, watch Horizons’ video explainer at: www.horizons.govt.nz



