Vape Free Kids NZ chairperson Marnie Wilton (right) and her two sons, Charyl Robinson (left) at the Vape-Free Kids Smokefree rally at Parliament last year.





By Tangi Utikere, MP for Palmerston North

Like many New Zealanders, I was incredibly concerned to see that the new National-led Government is planning to repeal our smokefree laws – meaning plans to make tobacco less available and addictive will be scrapped. It will also end our hope for a smokefree generation.

Shockingly, the new Government has confessed that the revenue from repealing our smokefree laws would help them fund tax cuts. What this says is that they are okay with an increased number of people smoking, to pay for a political promise we knew didn’t add up.

Successive governments, both National and Labour-led, have worked to decrease the number of people smoking. It’s shameful that after decades of progress towards being smokefree, the new coalition Government is sending New Zealand backwards. This decision will cause so much misery, thousands of deaths and billions in healthcare costs in the coming decades.

This week I held a public meeting in Palmerston North about this issue. Labour’s health spokesperson Dr Ayesha Verrall and a panel of presenters spoke about the effects a repeal of our smokefree laws will have on our country, and our community.

It was clear from the meeting that attendees were deeply disappointed that a law that would protect future generations would be repealed by the Government under urgency. Thanks to those who attended and shared the loss they and their families had suffered due to smoking and their real sense of bemusement that the Government seemed to be happy to be steadfastly deaf to the submitters that used the public process last year to show their support for the law change.

I’m really proud of the work that Labour did in government to guarantee a healthier, smokefree future for the next generation of New Zealanders. Last year, we passed a law that accelerated this progress with three big changes – reducing the amount of nicotine that is allowed in smoked tobacco products, decreasing the numbers of retailers that sell tobacco and making sure tobacco isn’t sold at all to anyone born on or after January 1, 2009. As chair of Parliament’s Health Committee at the time, I know this change was on track to make a real difference.

Because of these changes, thousands of people will live longer, healthier lives and the health system will be $5 billion better off from not needing to treat the illnesses caused by smoking, like numerous types of cancer, heart attacks, strokes and amputations. Now, this process is being put at risk.

I would encourage anyone concerned to write to the new Prime Minister or Health Minister to make your voice heard. There are also petitions to sign and share, and conversations to have with your family and friends to build awareness.

With the start this Government has had, it’s clear how important Labour’s, and my, role in opposition will be. We’ve already seen a lack of moral compass in their approach. As your MP for Palmerston North, I will continue to hold the Government to account and stand against policies that hurt people and families here in our community.