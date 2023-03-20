Holden vehicles will fill Fly Palmy Arena for the 17th annual Holden Nationals.

Palmerston North Holden fans are in for a treat at Easter, with the Holden Nationals rolling into town.

The 17th annual Holden Nationals will be an amazing spectacle of both original and modified Holden vehicles, Holden Club Central president Alan Barr says.

“The Fly Palmy Arena will be filled with 100 Holden vehicles. Some of the vehicles will be modified and some of them will be original, looking exactly how they did when they were purchased. There’s going to be an amazing display of vehicles.”

The event runs from Good Friday (April 7) until Easter Sunday (April 9). The Holden Nationals run biennally, with Palmerston North last hosting the event in 2011.

“It’s great to have the event back in Palmerston North,” Barr says. “The club members are all situated anywhere between Whanganui and Wellington. It’s not our hometown, so we are doing this remotely. We’d just like to thank the people at Fly Palmy Arena for all the excellent work they’ve done.”

The vehicles will be cruising into Palmerston North on the Friday.

“There will be a meet-and-greet and we will show them where the cars will be assembled. The cars will also be judged for the competition.”

Saturday is the chance for the public to view the cars. Barr says the prices for public entry are the same as they were last time Palmerston North hosted the event.

“We’re not here to make money, all we want to do is break even. We know a lot of people are struggling right now, so we wanted to keep the costs low.”

Once event expenses are paid, the rest of the money will be donated to a charity. The recipient will be decided once the event has finished.

On the Sunday, the cars will go for a cruise around the area before dinner and a prize-giving.

“It’s going to be great to catch up with everyone again, but also to have all of these wonderful cars on display for the public. I can’t wait.”

The Details

What: Holden Show Day

When: Saturday, April 8, 9am - 4pm

Where: Fly Palmy Arena

Cost: $5 adults, $10 family, under-12s free