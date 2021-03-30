Hokowhitu Venturer Nicholas Tuck receives Queen's Scout Award

Nicholas Tuck, right, receives his Queen's Scout Award from Scouts national commissioner Clarke Truscott. Photo / Supplied

After waiting for more than a year due to Covid-19, last Saturday Palmerston North Venturer Nicholas Tuck received his Queen's Scout Award.

Nicholas is a member of the Hokowhitu Scout Group and received his award at Government House in Wellington. There were 37 recipients from across the country.

Queen's Scout recipients have demonstrated an exceptional ability to lead in the organisation, including developing their own Scout service project and exploring opportunities for the future of Scouting. They have also been interviewed by the Queen's Scout panel.

The award scheme is based around the four main cornerstones of Scouting - outdoors, community, personal development, and new experiences.

Nicholas says throughout his time at Venturers he has been able to enjoy many challenging and exciting experiences, as well as learning a lot of knowledge and skills.

"One of the highlights would be attending the week-long Scout Aviation School in 2018 as a youth leader, where I got to fly a plane as well as learning about leadership."

Before being awarded a Queen's Scout award, participants must complete the Venturer Badge and must earn bronze, silver and gold Venturer awards, making the award ceremony a well-deserved recognition for a challenge completed.