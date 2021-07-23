Hokowhitu Hidden Books launches in Palmerston North to much enthusiasm

Hokowhitu Hidden Books team members Sonja Dixon (left) and Alana Blair ready to hide some more children's books. Photo / Judith Lacy

Hokowhitu Hidden Books team members Sonja Dixon (left) and Alana Blair ready to hide some more children's books. Photo / Judith Lacy

Children of Palmerston North - your top-secret mission, if you choose to accept it, is to find the hidden books.

But your mission doesn't end there. The next step is to read the book, post a photo and rehide the book, or you can keep it.

Hokowhitu Hidden Books was launched two weeks ago, in time for the school holidays. Its Facebook group already has 176 members and many positive comments.

In the previous school holidays, Palmerston North's Alana Blair was in Waikanae with some children when they discovered books in a playground. The children thought someone must have left the books behind. It was then Blair discovered Kāpiti Hidden Books and that the books in plastic bags had been left for children to find and read.

Blair suggested Hokowhitu Village Centre start its own hidden books, not only as a way to encourage children to read but to promote the centre.

Blair says some children don't seem to be reading in their spare time and some don't have access to books.

The books have mainly been sourced from Red Cross Book Sale leftovers and donations from friends and family.

Volunteers check the books for suitability, that they haven't been defaced and that there are no tears or missing pages.

Books are then labelled, placed in plastic bags and hidden at parks and playgrounds in the area from Memorial Park to Victoria Esplanade, down to Manawatū River.

Parents are encouraged to post photos of their children reading the book or just the book on the group's Facebook page.

Blair says the lovely comments posted show parents are excited to find the books.

"What a awesome idea, thank you. These two went on a reading spree in the Esplanade this morning." Clinton Hancock

"Kids were stoked to find this on our trip this morning will read it and hide it away again, thanks!" Danielle Speller

"What a lovely surprise finding this book at the playground today." Victoria Kitchen

Team member Sonja Dixon says the older people checking the books are excited to read children's books again and it's something they can do from home.

The team aim to hide 150 books a month and are keen to include te reo Māori books, depending on availability. They would like the concept to expand throughout the city and are happy to help groups in other suburbs set up.

• Children's books can be donated to the Hokowhitu Village Centre, 356 Albert St, Mondays to Thursdays 9.30am-3.30pm, Fridays 9.30am-1.30pm or Saturdays 10am-noon.