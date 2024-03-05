Rosemary van Essen gives Jack Jenkins, 10, an impromptu lesson on the fiddle at the Hokowhitu Farmers' Market last Sunday. Photo / Judith Lacy

OPINION

Give me a lamb saagwala and a mango lassi and I’m as happy as a Black Cap not facing Nathan Lyon.

But the Indian street food sold by Desi Dilli at the Hokowhitu Farmers’ Market on Sunday had my taste buds doing a merry jig.

Semolina balls are filled with coriander-infused water or yoghurt and chutney. Then there is the $3 chilled masala mocktail.

Aishwarya and Krishna Marangat are also at the Albert Street Market on Saturday mornings.

I love the learning that comes with farmers’ markets. They have to be about more than a transaction and instead, an opportunity to engage with the maker, try something new and expand not just your stomach but your brain.

Among the goodies on sale were cheese, garlic, tomatoes, oil olive, flowers, fudge, and corn cobs sold by Opiki School.

I told the dog treat seller I was no use to her given I didn’t own a canine. But we had a fascinating chat about trying reverse psychology on cats and dogs.

I received great service from Ella Jenkins who was looking after her mother Mel Chrystal’s stall Village Cakes & Bakes. The village in this case is Rongotea. Ella came after me when I forgot to collect my change.

There’s a caravan selling coffee, hot chocolate and real fruit icecream - what more could you want on a Sunday morning? It’s never too early for icecream.

St Peter’s College Young Enterprise Scheme students Oscar Hansen and Leah Meehan with their products at the Hokowhitu Farmers' Market. Photo / Judith Lacy

Two St Peter’s College Young Enterprise Scheme students were the epitome of friendly service. Oscar Hansen, 17, was selling Better Bars full of healthy fats, while Leah Meehan, also 17, was selling a meditation activity journal. It is “for anyone who needs somewhere to write”.

Leah’s company Your Journey Your Journal is about better mental health through journalling.

Busker Rosemary van Essen alternated between fiddle and flute showing remarkable stamina. She is also part of the folk music band For Folk’s Sake.

Top marks to the Moa Valley Garlic stallholder who picked up a stray serviette swirling past.

I stocked up on Debbie’s Garden spray-free jams and chutneys. Debbie is Debbie Anderson and she told me she kept planting fruit trees at her Aokautere property until she couldn’t fit any more in.

Some stallholders were clearly more comfortable with customer service than others and no one wants to walk past two stallholders complaining.

As Maria O’Halloran, the chief executive of South Island department store Ballantynes told the Sunday Star-Times this month, customers don’t just want to transact, they want an experience. “They want to come in and be educated, informed and entertained.”

I kept a wide berth from the stallholder vaping in his van with the door open.

Plentiful seating, colourful bunting and reasonable protection from the wind make a great environment to relax, feast, absorb and learn.

It’s a year since Robin Fisher closed the Summerhill Farmers’ Market he founded and based his operations at Hokowhitu Village.

While posters in Hokowhitu Village shop windows say the market is now twice a month, unfortunately, the shopping centre sign hasn’t been updated.

The Hokowhitu Farmers’ Market is on the first and third Sunday from 9am-1pm. The March 17 market will have a St Patrick’s Day theme.

Krishna (left) and Aishwarya Marangat selling Indian street food at the Hokowhitu Farmers' Market last Sunday. Photo / Judith Lacy



















