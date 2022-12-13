Hiwinui School students win Raffle for a Ride around the block

Hiwinui School teachers Emma Mitchell (left) and Paula Barratt check out a 1955 Ford Fairlane Sunliner. Photo / Judith Lacy

They came, they revved. They went around the block. They left smiling kids and a lesson like no other.

Hiwinui School’s Raffle for a Ride returned last Friday with just over 70 children having their names drawn for a seat in an eclectic range of vehicles.

Police led and brought up the end of the convoy, which also included an Ashhurst Volunteer Fire Brigade fire engine and support vehicle, and a Booth’s Transport truck.

There were classic cars including a 1967 Chevrolet Camaro that drew many comments from a group of boys.

“What the heck!”

“It’s like a movie.”

“I feel it’s from Fast & Furious.”

The convoy makes its way up Watershed Rd to return to Hiwinui School. Photo / Judith Lacy

There were sports cars including a 2018 Ford Mustang and a 2019 Porsche 911. Something different was a Cam-am Maverick XRC all-terrain vehicle.

After the ride, the vehicles were parked up for the students to look at. There were also additional vehicles such as a three-wheeler motorbike, stockcar, and a New Zealand Light Armoured Vehicle brought by three Linton soldiers.

The convey went down Watershed Rd, along Ashhurt Rd, into Ashhurst including past the school, and back along Colyton Rd.

Raffle for a Ride, which is actually a free draw, was organised by teacher, parent and old girl Allanah Radich.

About 30 vehicles took part with just over 70 pupils drawn for a ride. About 16 missed out.

The focus was on making sure everyone was travelling safely, Radich says. This was quite a logistical exercise, with younger children requiring three-point seatbelts (not always fitted in older cars) and/or car seats.

Raffle For a Ride was the brainchild of Radich and her husband Steven Radich, who are members of a Mustang club. They own four classic cars, including a 1980 Leyland Mini 1000.

They held the first one in 2020 - after so many events had been cancelled due to Covid-19 - as something fun and different to bring the community together.

Last week’s ride was their second.

Radich says the event provided different things for the students to look at, climb in, and listen to.

Hiwinui School student Nova Middleton, 9, with Corporal Siona Akau and a New Zealand Light Armoured Vehicle. Photo / Judith Lacy





This is a Public Interest Journalism funded role through NZ On Air



































