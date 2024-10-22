The 440kg wooden hippo was made in Kenya.

The Palmerston North Trade Aid is now officially closing - last trading day is this Saturday. But what of it’s iconic 440kg hippopotamus?

The hippo has represented more than an instore character - his journey embodied the Trade Aid ethical shopping ethos. Like all ethical products, the hippo has a story.

He was carved in Kenya by a Mr. John Ngima, who was 67 at the time and had been carving all his life – a skill learned at a young age from his father.

His family helped produce carved animals at the Nairobi Wood Carvers Co-operative in Kamukunji. Large animals were carved from trunks found in the forest, and could take three people more than a month to complete, some animals taking as long as six months to finish.