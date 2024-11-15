The flag at Himitangi Beach Fire Station is at half mast.

Just days earlier the Dear family had attended a brigade honours function at Hīmatangi Beach Bowling Club, where Wayne Dear was acknowledged by a surprise gathering of family, colleagues and the community celebrating his 25 years of service in the position of Chief of that volunteer brigade.

Fenz Assistant Commander Craig Gold said the event was as much an acknowledgement of Wayne Dear’s service as this was to his wife’s contribution, and that of their sons Logan, Karl and Hayden.

Wayne Dear had been involved with the Hīmatangi brigade for more than 42 years. He had accepted a special gift created to mark the milestone on behalf of his wife and family.

Gold, who himself attended the accident on Monday, said the nature of volunteering for Fenz in small communities was that everyone knew everyone. It required a great deal of courage to serve in a small community, he said.

“The nature of volunteering in New Zealand is you lean heavily on a volunteer force. Hīmatangi Beach is certainly one of those a small close-knit communities and the brigade there is one of those really good, functioning brigades,” he said.

“When we talk about the Fenz family, that includes family and partners, too, in recognising the sacrifices they make.”

The Hīmatangi brigade met every week to maintain skills, regularly held community education events and held an annual Open Day every New Years Day that was hugely popular with water fights and “Fireman’s Football”.

Craig Gold, Fire And Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) assistant commander and group manager Manawatū-Whanganui.

At the heart of it all was the Dear family.

“There is so much emotion in this whole thing,” he said.

Fenz had been quick to offer support to the Dear family, and to also offer peer support to all members.

The Hīmatangi Brigade and all local brigades are flying a flag at half mast. Fenz will perform a guard of honour at Dianne Dear’s funeral.

The brigade posted a statement online yesterday:

“For all of you who were on the scene on Monday evening, we can’t thank you enough for everything you did. We know it was hard for you all as well and we really appreciate your personal touch,” it said.

“Our community, our neighbouring brigades and Fenz have been incredibly supportive to the Dear family and our brigade over the last few days and we are so very grateful for all that is being done for us. Our Hīmatangi Brigade family is holding Wayne, Hayden, Karl and Logan very close to our hearts during this time, and we will continue to be here for them during the tough times ahead.

“We number our callouts throughout the year, but for everyone involved in serious calls they are so much more than just a number to us.”

There was a large roadside gathering for a karakia led by manawhenua representative Hemi Te Peeti earlier this week at the site where Dianne Dear died.

A large number of Fenz staff and volunteers, along with St Johns members, attended a karakia and blessing of the sight on Wednesday with representatives of the Dear family and friends, conducted by mana whenua representative Hemi Te Peeti.

The road was closed at either end momentarily and those in attendance crossed the road as the site was given an official blessing.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash were ongoing, and a matter for NZ Police, he said.

A service to celebrate her life will be held at William Cotton and Sons Funeral Chapel, Beattie Street, Feilding, on Monday, November 18 at 11.00am, followed by private interment.

Messages to the Dear Family, c/o William Cotton and Sons. For those unable to attend, the service will be livestreamed at www.williamcotton.co.nz/tributes.