One person has died following a crash on State Highway 1 at Himatangi.

Police were called to the two-vehicle crash near Puke Puke Rd just before 7.40pm on Thursday night.

The Serious Crash Unit went to the scene and inquiries into the crash were ongoing, police said.

The road has since reopened.