A scene from last year's High School Theatresports Champs at Centrepoint Theatre.

Theatresports builds confidence, creativity and courage, drama teacher Jane Bennett says.

Bennett is the teacher in charge of drama at Awatapu College and on Sunday a group of Awatapu students will vie for the High School Theatresports Champs trophy.

They will be up against Freyberg High School, Palmerston North Boys' High School, St Peter's College and last year's winners Feilding High School.

The schools have been receiving tutoring from Leona Revell and other SpontaneoUS members. SpontaneoUS won the 2017 and 2018 National Theatresports Champs.

Revell is also responsible for education and outreach at Centrepoint Theatre. Centrepoint runs the high school theatresports programme and contracts SpontaneoUS to do the tutoring. Each school receives four onsite sessions.

SpontaneoUS also held a boot camp for the schools to go through essential improv skills with 15 members helping on the day.

Revell says it's really cool to be sharing skills. "It's absolutely incredible, you can see the change in confidence over the time you are working with them."

It is neat to see people go through the programme and then become SpontaneoUS core cast members.

Unpredictable hilarity is all part of theatresports - for participants and competitors. Photo / Supplied

The competition has been running since 2018 and each school enters one team of up to five members.

"There is an incredible amount of talent in Manawatū, the high schools are really supportive."

Some schools have taken a break this year due to Covid and there are others Revell hopes will join it next year. "We would love to grow it, it's a really valuable resource."

She says it would be nice to have people in the audience to support the young performers as they have put in so much hard work. She will MC the champs and the judges are Alan Dingley, Jacob McDonald and Graxe Hadfield.

Bennett says Awatapu is known for being diverse and inclusive, and its theatresports team is a representation of this. "Students get to flex their creative muscles in a safe space where they find the freedom to explore ideas."

The students learn to perform by trusting their instincts and being responsive.

Sophie Coetzee, head of drama at Boys' High School, says the city is fortunate to have a professional theatre company in Palmerston North.

"They have provided our ākonga with many opportunities over a number of years. The skills and techniques have been invaluable to our drama students."

The Details

What: High School Theatresports Champs

When: Sunday, September 4, 6.30pm

Where: Centrepoint Theatre

Tickets: $10