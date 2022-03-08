Gerry le Roux is in awe of the scale of the Southern Ruahine Kiwi Habitat Restoration Project. Photo / Supplied

In January, Gerry le Roux's wife Wouna started work as a trapper for the Southern Ruahine Kiwi Habitat Restoration Project.

Since part of his job involves teaching night classes, he has some flexibility during the day, so has joined Wouna and the team ground-truthing and carrying traps up the mountain and helping distribute traps along new traplines.

These are incredibly hard tasks that involve hours of strenuous work, but for an important outcome.

The project is managed by Environment Network Manawatū and is a collaboration between Manawatū River Source to Sea and Te Kauru Eastern Manawatū River Hapū Collective. It is funded by the Department of Conservation Jobs for Nature to control predator pests, along with other threats to the wellbeing of this land.

The successful reduction of pests presents a unique opportunity to return a taonga species to a significant proportion of its historic range by 2026; an exciting aim that resonates with everyone who engages and hears about the project.

Le Roux migrated from South Africa in 2010 and has a background in science. Fifteen years ago, he decided on a change of career to professional photographer.

He has always been passionate about teaching, so when the opportunity arose he took up a position as photography lecturer at UCOL. He also runs his own photography business, Sciencelens, focusing on science and technology.

Le Roux is thoroughly enjoying volunteering for the project and is in awe of the scale and goals of what it hopes to achieve - more than 4000 traps will be set, baited and checked. As a runner and tramper, he loves spending time in the mountains and making a significant contribution to an important project.