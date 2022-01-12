Palmerston North Youth MP Hemi Pinfold-Whanga with his mentor Tangi Utikere. Photo / Supplied

Hemi Pinfold-Whanga is encouraging Palmerston North rangatahi to share their ideas.

It's one of his motivators as Youth MP for the city this year.

"It is going to be an awesome opportunity to represent rangatahi in Palmerston North and I'm really looking forward to the adventures that this role [will bring] and the kind of experience I can gain from doing this."

Hemi has lived in Rongotea all his life and this year will be in Year 13 at Palmerston North Boys' High School.

The 17-year-old will study biology, chemistry, economics, accounting, and te reo Māori.

As a Youth MP he wants to gather the ideas and views of rangatahi and bring them to the table as an advocate for youth. Hemi says the role is an awesome opportunity because he's passionate about mātauranga Māori (Māori knowledge).

He wants to use mātauranga Māori to benefit Māori and non Māori. For example, kaitiakitanga (guardianship) is related to climate change and working to protect the environment. Kotahitanga (oneness, unity) is working together to achieve common goals with everyone contributing ideas.

Hemi is Tuhoe on his father's side and Ngāti Maniapoto on his mother's. He has strong relationships with Rangitāne.

Hemi is considering studying health science and commerce at the University of Auckland next year. He wants to work with government and iwi policy to develop better outcomes for Māori in health, aware of the saying that it's not really a job if you enjoy doing it.

He plays rugby and tennis and does kapahaka.

He has a part-time job at Rebel Sport that he enjoys. Hemi also enjoys public speaking and has taken part in Ngā Manu Kōrero Speech Competitions since Year 9. Last year, he came second in the senior English category of the Manawatū Horowhenua Ngā Manu Kōrero. He then competed in the Stockley Cup, a Wellington region speech competition, and won it.

Hemi is aware of the importance of rangatahi seeing other Māori youth succeed as this provides inspiration for them to go on to tertiary study or an apprenticeship.

"Seeing other people succeed so then you have the motivation and drive to think I can do this too."

Next month, he's taking part in Boys' High's Crest to Crest challenge from Mt Ruapehu to the school. Students will run, climb, canoe, mountain and road bike. He's training for the challenge and expects it to be more mentally than physically taxing.

"I don't want to do Crest to Crest but I want to say I've done it."

Palmerston North MP Tangi Utikere says in choosing the city's Youth MP he was looking for someone passionate, and connected to the local community. In 1997, Utikere was the Youth MP for Jill White.