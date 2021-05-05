Heartland Lions running Bra Artz competition at Women's Lifestyle Expo

Heartland Lions projects co-ordinator Lynette Templeton with two previous Bra Artz entries.

Over-the-shoulder boulder holders. A classic but a tad wordy.

Booby traps. Yes, but a term with many meanings.

Titty tamers? Tit catchers? Hum, maybe too colloquial.

Manawatū residents are challenged to not only come up with more creative names for bras but decorate them for the Bra Artz competition.

It's the ninth year Heartland Lions has run Bra Artz. The decorated bras will be displayed at the Women's Lifestyle Expo in Palmerston North on May 22 and 23.

Lions members have been helping Cook Street Nursing Care Centre residents with their entries and they are encouraging other rest homes to enter.

Previous Bra Artz entries, clockwise from top, Puppies, Boo oob, Blooming Beautiful, Cook Street Angels and Girls Night Out.

There will be three winners. Pure Breast Care NZ will choose a breast in show, with the designer winning a bra fitting.

The most creative name will win a Hair Transformer gift pack and the bra voted the best by expo visitors will receive a Nutrimetics gift pack. Each vote costs $1 and the money raised will go to Manawatū Cancer Society.



The competition is open to everyone, with no age limits, and men have entered before, Heartland Lions projects co-ordinator Lynette Templeton says.

Start with an old bra and create a masterpiece using anything you want, she says.

"Be creative and go into Google for some wonderful ideas."

As one wit commented, men spend more time looking at the front of bras than women.

For an entry form ring Lynette Templeton on 021 174 9294 or email bltempleton@xtra.co.nz.