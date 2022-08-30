Heartland Lions members Adrienne Christensen (left) and Lynette Templeton with previous Bra Artz entries Save the Hooters and Staright. Photo / Judith Lacy

They're two odd-looking contraptions women learn to tolerate but put them together and wham, you have a piece of art reminding women to get regular health checks.

Birdy Boob Blaster, a previous entrant in the Heartland Lions Palmerston North's Bra Artz, was created by Awapuni Medical Centre staff.

The blaster bra has been donated to the Lions Club for display purposes.

It's the 10th year of the competition and Lynette Templeton has coordinated it since the start. She's known as the Bra Lady in some circles.

It's more than 20 years since current president Adrienne Christensen was diagnosed with breast cancer and she is keen to give back to the Cancer Society.

The society has a wonderful support system to help people navigate the cancer journey, she says. Bra art is a wonderful, fun and creative way to give back.

Heartland Lions Club member Ngaire with a resident of Cook Street Nursing Care Centre and her decorated bra. Photo / Supplied

In the lead-up to entries closing, Lions visit Cook Street Nursing Care Centre to run three bra art workshops helping residents with their creations. Twelve Cook Street residents created bras this year - the most ever.

Christensen says the workshops are a stimulating time for residents with them working with Lions members, talking and making art.

The creations and other entries will be on display at the Women's Lifestyle Expo this weekend. People can vote for their favourite bra - $1 a vote with the money going to the Cancer Society to support breast cancer patients in Manawatū.