Rose Williamson, of Palmerston North, has had heart issues throughout her life.

Rose Williamson was born with a heart murmur and has held the Heart Foundation close to her heart all her life.

“I chose to volunteer for the Heart Foundation because it’s the charities that actually affect you that are the dearest to your heart. I always knew that if something happened, the Heart Foundation would be there for me,” she says.

The Palmerston North resident had her first mild heart attack when she was 32.

“I’m not one for dramas, but I had pains in my chest and arm, and when I went to the doctor he confirmed it.”

From then on, Williamson had to have special cover whenever she had any dental or medical work done, and she had a cardiologist on call when pregnant with her last child at the age of 44.

“Then after having an echocardiogram, they couldn’t find any scars, and I said, ‘Well, that’s fine with me’, and just got on with life like normal,” she says.

“Then one day, I was in Australia and I was sitting reading a book when my smart-watch started to tell me my heart rate had increased. My heart was racing – it was 168 [beats per minute], and I’m sitting there thinking, ‘I’m just reading a novel, there’s nothing really exciting about this’.

“When I got back to New Zealand, I had pneumonia and breathlessness that wouldn’t go away. I was put on medication, but then a few months later I was in the waiting room at hospital for six hours and I ended up passing out in the bathroom. I remember thinking, ‘I don’t want to die here’.

“I managed to get back to the seat and my husband said, ‘You’ve turned grey’. I felt as if my heart was in my mouth, so far up, almost choking me. The elephant was sitting on my chest,” she says.

“Finally, the doctors managed to see me and they said, ‘You’ve had a recent heart attack’, and I said, ‘Yes, just there in the waiting room’.”

It turned out Williamson had blood clots in her lungs that had passed through her heart and caused the heart attack. She was placed on blood thinning medication and two years on, she’s feeling great.

“I started volunteering for the Big Heart Appeal street collection five years ago when I saw the area co-ordinator position was available in Palmerston North,” she says.

“I’m really passionate about sharing my story and raising awareness about heart disease. Getting out and about for the Big Heart Appeal street collection is right up my alley, and I love telling those that can spare the time about all the good things that the Heart Foundation funds, like heart research.”

With so many deaths in New Zealand still caused by heart disease, it’s no surprise that lots of Heart Foundation volunteers have stories about how either they or someone they love has been affected.

Heart disease is New Zealand’s single biggest killer, claiming the lives of more than one person every 90 minutes. Heart disease can happen to anyone, anywhere at any time.

But by coming together and volunteering in the community, we can raise vital funds for life-saving heart research, Williamson says.

To volunteer as a street collector for the Big Heart Appeal on February 24 and 25, visit heartfoundation.org.nz/get-involved/big-heart-appeal/street-collection.



