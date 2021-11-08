Harvey Jones key driver of many improvements to Ashhurst

Harvey Jones at home in his Ashhurst garden. Photo / Supplied

Harvey Jones grew up in Pahiatua where his family had a strong history of community service and local government engagement.

Returning from his OE and then renting in Palmerston North, Jones moved to Ashhurst in 1989 to their new family home. He engaged in a variety of local committees and initiatives including the Ashhurst Action Group (AAG), a parallel group to the then established Ashhurst Ward Committee, of which he was also a member. The AAG focused on a variety of environmental-based projects including Village Green landscaping, state highway plantings, murals, and erecting a village notice board.

Jones has been involved with Recap (the Society for the Resilience and Engagement of the Community of Ashhurst and Pohangina) since its inception in 2010, arising from carpool conversations about local currency and local sustainability initiatives with academic and permaculture educator Sharon Stevens during journeys to Massey.

As Recap chairman since 2013, Jones has helped to manage the growth of Recap and has had hands-on involvement with its projects which include a community garden, orchard, food sharing initiatives, a bush remnant and a predator trap library. Recap also offers educational seminars, films and workshops on topics related to permaculture, resilience, and sustainability to the communities of Ashhurst and Pohangina.

A natural innovator and communicator, Jones has incredible connections and skills and a seemingly infinite amount of energy to help things move forward. He has been a key driver of many projects that make Ashhurst the place it is today.

Jones is a keen gardener with a section that produces an enviable amount of produce that he generously gives away, grapefruit, elephant plums and almonds being among his amazing offerings.

To find out more about Recap visit recap.org.nz or its Facebook page.

