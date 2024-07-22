Advertisement
Home / Manawatu Guardian

Harvest Moon bringing van full of instruments for Hokowhitu Bowling Club gig

Paul Williams
By
2 mins to read
Harvest Moon has a solid following in the Wellington region.

Wellington country band Harvest Moon is packing 14 different instruments into the back of the van for a gig in Palmerston North this weekend.

Among the instruments the six musicians will bring to the stage are the mandolin, accordion, piano, dobro, banjo, and a mix of acoustic and electric guitars.

Event organiser Steve Tolley from Bent Horseshoe said he was excited to see Harvest Moon return to Palmerston North.

“This band really wowed our near sell-out crowd when they were here in April last year. I personally loved the whole package - musicianship, sound, and repertoire,” he said.

Harvest Moon’s setlist features timeless Americana classics from legends like Dwight Yoakam, Buddy Miller, Vince Gill, John Prine, Zac Brown, Johnny Cash and bluegrass favourites such as Mandolin Orange.

They even throw in some countrified power ballads and Beatles hits for good measure.

Band members manage to use all 14 different instruments in their two-hour show, while drummer Robert Antonio adds his own unique touch with tasteful percussion.

Tolley said Harvest Moon have a loyal fanbase in the Wellington/Wairarapa region and are fresh from a sell-out show in New Plymouth earlier this month.

He said they were great to watch live, and their “top-notch” musicianship was delivered with a dash of humour.

The Details

Who: Harvest Moon

Where:W Hokowhitu Bowling Club, Albert St, Palmerston North

When: Saturday, July 27 at 7.30pm.

Tickets: Door sales only at $30pp but bookings are strongly recommended. Phone Steve 027 368 2367 or email steve@benthorseshoe.co.nz

