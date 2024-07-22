Harvest Moon has a solid following in the Wellington region.

Wellington country band Harvest Moon is packing 14 different instruments into the back of the van for a gig in Palmerston North this weekend.

Among the instruments the six musicians will bring to the stage are the mandolin, accordion, piano, dobro, banjo, and a mix of acoustic and electric guitars.

Event organiser Steve Tolley from Bent Horseshoe said he was excited to see Harvest Moon return to Palmerston North.

“This band really wowed our near sell-out crowd when they were here in April last year. I personally loved the whole package - musicianship, sound, and repertoire,” he said.

Harvest Moon’s setlist features timeless Americana classics from legends like Dwight Yoakam, Buddy Miller, Vince Gill, John Prine, Zac Brown, Johnny Cash and bluegrass favourites such as Mandolin Orange.