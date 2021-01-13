Hamilton ortho-bionomy instructor Colin Gibbs to visit Palmerston North

Hamilton-based ortho-bionomy practitioner and instructor Colin Gibbs works with a patient.

Back aches, neck restrictions, painful hips, shoulders, knees and joints, headaches, injuries - our bodies certainly are prone to many aches and pains.



Palmerston North practitioner Katrin Stroppel-Jones practises a form of bodywork called ortho-bionomy that can bring relief to such conditions in a gentle, safe, non-manipulative way.

Stroppel-Jones has invited New Zealand's advanced ortho-bionomy instructor Colin Gibbs to Palmerston North for a two-hour hands-on taster workshop on Saturday, February 13.

Gibbs was a Professor of Education at Massey University and now practises ortho-bionomy in Hamilton.

He says he is interested in working with the whole person, not just the mind, the physical body or emotions.

"When I discovered ortho-bionomy, I found real confirmation that the holistic is so vitally important, especially in healing aches and pains, working with structural misalignment, the body organs, trauma, and so on."

Gibbs says the self-corrective and self-managing knowing of the body is so powerful.

"The human body is amazing, it responds to what it knows is the natural way it should be - that's what ortho-bionomy is about. It is a gentle, non-invasive, safe form of body therapy that takes the body back to how it's supposed to be – the original blueprint if you like."

Ortho-bionomy helps people to correct themselves by working with the innate reflexes of their body, Gibbs says.

"It uses slow, gentle movements and comfortable positions to unlock tension and relieve pain. There are no rapid adjustments, painful positions or deep muscle work, and when the simple principles are adhered to, it is safe."

Stroppel-Jones says many people have found ortho-bionomy highly effective in working with acute or chronic pain or stress, caused through accidents, injuries or postural and structural imbalances.

She says anyone can learn ortho-bionomy - no prior bodywork experience is necessary.

While ortho-bionomy is an effective additional tool for massage therapists, naturopaths and other practitioners to use, it is also for people with no bodywork experience, she says.

"In fact, the originator of ortho-bionomy, Dr Arthur Lincoln Pauls, who began as a Canadian osteopath and judo instructor, was keen to make ortho-bionomy available within families so that they might be able to care for themselves in holistic and safe ways."

If there is sufficient interest in the introductory session, further courses may be offered in Palmerston North, either for personal interest, or for training to become an ortho-bionomy practitioner.

The enrolment fee for the introductory course is $20.



Ring 027 304 9670 or email stroppeljones@gmail.com to book.