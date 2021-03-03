Halcombe School students visit My Tiny Home in Palmerston North

Halcombe School teacher Di Simpson with some of the students who are designing their own tiny homes.

Judith Lacy is editor of the Manawatū Guardian

Where will the PlayStation go? How big a TV will I be able to fit in? Is a disco ball a good idea?

Halcombe School students are designing their own tiny homes and on Tuesday visited My Tiny Home in Palmerston North to see three of owner Brent Pedersen's tiny homes.

The 53 Year 6-8 students explored the homes noticing how to make the most of the small spaces.

Pedersen builds the homes at his John F Kennedy Drive workshop. Two of the three houses the students examined are works in progress - they are Pedersen's 56th and 57th tiny homes. He's building them on spec but does also custom build.

He told the students the key is to think tiny - king-size beds are not feasible.

Each house takes about six weeks from start to finish.

Halcombe School teacher Di Simpson said the students are doing an inquiry learning project with a technology focus. As part of that project, they are going to make miniature models of tiny homes.

As the students tried out the sleeping loft in Pedersen's earlier model, there was much talk about making sure there was room for PlayStations, TVs, Xboxes, phones and iPads.

Halcombe School students explore one of My Tiny Home's earlier models.

Caleb Iwikau, 11, said his storage idea was a handle on the floor with a cupboard underneath for clothes. He was also keen on a fold-up couch.

Asked what he'd learnt about tiny homes, Caleb said you have to be smart with the storage and use your space wisely.

"They are good for people if you don't have enough money it buy a big house. You just buy a little house that will have all the things you need."

Eddie Barrack, 11, said his tiny home would have a decent-sized TV, a bunk bed, PlayStation, a desk with storage underneath, and a pipe for rainwater to come inside to be drunk.

Eddie said tiny homes are important as they are "nice and cheap".

Pedersen says the homes he sells are used for many purposes including Airbnb and for people to live in while building a bigger home.

Pedersen has spent more than 35 years building houses and starting building the tiny homes three and a half years ago.

He believes people have a right to own their own home.

"One of the great things a tiny home offers people is an opportunity to be a home owner."

Each home is self-contained. "These are fully liveable beasts."

The urban design has a Colorsteel exterior and the country design a wooden exterior.