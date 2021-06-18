Guitarist Cristian Huenuqueo, cellist Sasha Routh to play in Palmerston North

Cellist Sasha Routh and guitarist Cristian Huenuqueo perform at the Globe Theatre on June 27. Photo / Supplied

Music for flute, violin, viola, guitar and cello feature at the Globe Sunday Matinee Concert for June.

The colourful line-up of instruments will play an equally colourful line-up of pieces.

Guitarist Cristian Huenuqueo and cellist Sasha Routh have invited flute player Diana Neild and her daughter Sylvia Neild, on violin and viola, to join them in their return to the Globe.

Routh was born in London and educated in Bristol. She moved to New Zealand in 2002 to take up the post of itinerant teacher of strings at high schools in Palmerston North and Feilding.

Huenuqueo was born in Chile and moved to New Zealand in 2010. He has been teaching classical guitar and music theory and performing as a soloist and with other musicians.

This year, he added a new challenge to his life and is teaching Spanish at Whanganui High School.

Diana Neild plays regularly in Trio Bella, functions band Moxy, saxophone quartet Palmy Sweethearts, and with her own family. She is a published children's writer and enjoys all things creative – including making up words.

From Palmerston North, Sylvia Neild graduated from Waikato University in 2018 with a Bachelor in Music, majoring in classical performance viola.

She has been a member of the NZSO National Youth Orchestra, and attended Adam Summer School for Chamber Music.

In 2018 she attended the International Viola Congress in Rotterdam and performed in a masterclass with Jerzy Kosmala. Neild recently moved to Wellington to pursue a law degree.

The details

What: Globe Sunday Matinee Concert

When: Sunday, June 27, 2.30pm

Where: Globe Theatre

Tickets: Admission by donation, recommended from $5.