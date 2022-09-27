Palmerston North City Council candidate Kaydee Zabelin (left) and Greens co-leader Marama Davidson listen to a comment by fellow council candidate Brent Barrett. Photo / Judith Lacy

Twenty years ago David Bowie released the song A Better Future.

"Please don't tear this world asunder

Please take back this fear we're under

I demand a better future."

What future are you demanding of candidates this local election?

Greens co-leader Marama Davidson facilitated a one-hour session with the party's two Palmerston North candidates, Brent Barrett and Kaydee Zabelin, at the Globe Theatre on Friday.

Davidson, the Minister for the Prevention of Family Violence and Sexual Violence, was in the city to attend the Enabling Good Lives In Our Community: Safe Community conference.

Davidson said the Let's Talk Our Children's Future event was an opportunity for Barrett and Zabelin, "amazing humans", to talk about their visions and solutions. She had loved every visit to Palmerston North and comes often to support her fellow Greens.

With 33 people vying for 13 Te Hirawanui general ward seats, Zabelin said candidates have only had a short time to get their points across at candidate meetings. She was looking forward to getting a conversation going.

She had been doing a lot of door-knocking and found people are engaged in what is going on in the city but are becoming increasingly concerned about what the future holds. Young people are having to make gnarly decisions such as whether they should have children or own property.

The mother of an 8-year-old girl and 6-year-old boy said she wants to leave her children something better than what she had and something better than what the science and our own observations suggest is in store for them.

Zabelin drew on her university study of history and philosophy in her 10-minute opening address without notes.

She said society is producing unwell people, anxious people, lonely people and insatiable people who are always seeking more. She has been reexamining what success means to her and her relationship with wealth and success.

Where are we going to go, why are we going there, and what do we not want to take with us, she asked.

Zabelin (Ngāi Tahu) said she is on the Māori roll so cannot vote for herself.

Barrett said some good changes are in the pipeline for the council such as the establishment of the Māori seats. The successful candidates, Debi Marshall-Lobb and Roly Fitzgerald, are "absolutely amazing" and he is stoked that this representative change is coming to fruition.

However, he is concerned about losing some younger and progressive voices around the council table so it is important candidates like Zabelin are well supported.

Barrett would like city centre buildings repurposed into housing. Residents are kidding themselves about the vibrancy of the city centre as it is pretty quiet.

Davidson said there was not a cost-of-living crisis, but an inequality crisis. She is not struggling when she goes to the supermarket.