The Gravel and Tar Classic has a reputation as Oceania's hardest single-day road race on the Union Cycliste Internationale calendar. Photo / Rob Edwards

It's hard to imagine dust flying on gravel roads as Manawatū emerges from the season of mud, but planning is well under way for the Gravel and Tar cycle race on January 21.

This year's race was cancelled due to the pandemic.

At last week's launch, race director Steve Stannard said it was important people start organising things again. It was time to get on the front foot and make things happen.

Gravel and Tar brings international visitors to Palmerston North and gets the region on the map.

The race has cemented itself as an event on the international cycling calendar, and there has already been interest from Japan, Germany and Australia, he said. The course will be different from that used in 2021, but will still take in Manawatū's beautiful scenery.

Stannard said he was pleased the city council had once again put its support behind the event. Organiser Greasy Chain Charitable Trust couldn't do it without the council's support.

Mayor Grant Smith noted Manawatū District Council is an important partner too, as the race is mostly on its roads.

He thanked Stannard for championing Gravel and Tar, and acknowledged Max Vertongen as a lifetime advocate for cycling.

Vertongen is director of Unique Realty, which is part of the Professionals real estate group.

Professionals returns as the naming rights sponsor for Gravel and Tar.

Vertongen represented New Zealand in cycling at the 1970 Commonwealth Games, and he went on to be director of coaching for the national track team.

His son Lee won three bronze medals in the team pursuit at the Commonwealth Games and competed in the 2000 Olympics.

Max told the Manawatū Guardian his family has been involved in cycling since the late 1940s, starting with his father Norm and uncle Noel.

Max said the city supports Professionals, and so when the opportunity came up, it didn't hesitate to support Gravel and Tar again.

The sponsorship prospectus says it is expected the best men's teams in Oceania and Asia, and riders from as far away as Ireland and the UK, will compete. The expected audience is 3 million online, and TV viewers in England and non-English speaking countries.