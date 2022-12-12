Mayor Grant Smith and six city councillors with Palmerston North Performing Arts Trust chairwoman Sheridan Hickey (to Smith's right) and trust grant recipients for 2022. Photo / Palmerston North City Council

Two Palmy performing arts groups have been given a helping hand to run educational projects and foster talented young performers.

The Palmerston North Performing Arts Trust has awarded Hokozoo Productions/MYTH Youth Theatre and Palmerston North Dance Association grants under this year’s Arts Heart Educational Development Project Scheme.

The scheme is all about encouraging and educating young talent in Palmerston North, trust chairwoman Sheridan Hickey says.

“We’re wanting to enable these local groups to inspire young talent through workshops, masterclasses, or summer school. These workshops will be vigorous and intense and will conclude with public performances.”

Palmerston North Dance Association has been awarded $4300 to hold workshops and master classes covering ballet and contemporary genres. These will be held in June. The classical dance workshop will focus on extending repertoire and developing solo and group dances, while the contemporary workshops will set out to further develop technique.

The association has been promoting dance activities, particularly dance competitions, in the city for 50 years.

The association is not new to the Arts Heart Scheme, Hickey says. Previously it was funded for international professionals to facilitate workshop sessions in various genres of dance.

Hokozoo Productions and the MYTH Youth Theatre have been awarded $2650 to facilitate a series of workshops in March. These workshops set out to encourage rangatahi to share their concepts and stories, while helping them develop and create their own original musicals.

“Hokozoo Productions really value inclusivity and wish to reflect the rich multicultural community here in Palmerston North,” Hickey says.

One of the groups’ goals will be to reach out to the Pasifika community and work towards developing Moana the musical.

The grant recipients are required to report back to the trust on the outcomes of their projects.

City council community development manager Stephanie Velvin says it’s great the scheme is offered again, after a two-year break.

“Usually the Arts Heart Scheme is offered annually, but because of Covid-19 and the lockdowns, it wasn’t offered in 2020 and 2021. The next round of applications for funding will be open in the second half of 2023.”

Applicants will need to meet set criteria, provide supporting documentation, and more than likely appear before the selection panel.