The elected fresh faces on Palmerston North City Council are William Wood (left), Kaydee Zabelin and Mark Arnott. Photos / Palmerston North City Council

As expected, Grant Smith romped home for another term as Palmerston North mayor.

William Wood, one of the candidates Smith nominated for the Te Hirawanui General Ward, had spectacular success topping the councillor poll.

Wood came second in last year's byelection, which was won by Orphee Mickalad. Mickalad was also nominated by Smith in this election. Mickalad's other nominator, Karen Naylor, received fewer votes than him but was easily re-elected.

However, the third candidate Smith backed, Rhia Taonui, was fifth in the also-rans.

Two councillors were ousted - one-term Labour-backed Zulfiqar Butt and two-termer Bruno Petrenas. Butt was the lower polling councillor in 2019 and Petrenas third to lowest.

Joining Wood as newly elected councillors are businessman Mark Arnott and Green-backed Kaydee Zabelin. She was back waving her sign to Tuesday morning commuters, this time with a thank you in place of the vote#1 wording.

In a Facebook post, Wood said he had got to know many of the candidates during the campaign. "I would love to catch up with any of you to see what I can do to support your vision for the city."

Despite 3356 voting documents being received on the final day, the turnout failed to reach 40 per cent. Excluding special votes cast on Saturday, it sits at 36 per cent or 21,631 voting documents returned.

The turnout for the 2019 local election was 37.32 per cent, equating to 20,836 documents returned.

Meanwhile, there was no change for Palmerston North around the Horizons Regional Council table with the four sitting councillors returned. Te Kenehi Teira makes history as the first Tonga Māori councillor.

Preliminary results for Palmerston North City Council:

Mayor

Grant Smith 16,500 votes

Glenn Mitchell 2505

Hussein Pierre Kikhounga-Ngot 1381

Ross Barber 439

Te Hirawanui General Ward

in order elected:

William Wood

Rachel Bowen

Lew Findlay

Brent Barrett

Orphee Mickalad

Karen Naylor

Vaughan Dennison

Mark Arnott

Lorna Johnson

Patrick Handcock

Leonie Hapeta

Billy Meehan

Kaydee Zabelin

Wood, Bowen, Findlay and Barrett reached the quote required for election using first preferences.

Excluded candidates, from the highest polling:

James Candish

Zulfiqar Butt

Les Fugle

Atif Rahim

Rhia Taonui

Bruno Petrenas

Manjit Chawla

Samuel Walmsley

Mike Clement

Mel Butler

Dion Jensen

Tania Lamb

Chiu Yeung Lee

Jacinta Fraser

Hussein Pierre Kikhounga-Ngot

Murray Wellington

Meenal Dutt

Anton Woollams

Zakk Rokkanno

Nathan Wilson

Preliminary results for Horizons Regional Council:



Palmerston North constituency (four members)

Jono Naylor 13,136

Rachel Keedwell 12,923

Fiona Gordon 10,648

Wiremu Te Awe Awe 9407

Bal Ghimire 5174

Informal votes 262

Blank votes 1166

At the 2019 election, Keedwell topped the poll, followed by Naylor, Te Awe Awe and Gordon.



Tonga Māori constituency (one member)

Te Kenehi Teira 1264

Warwick Gernhoefer 388

Informal votes 12

Blank votes 217