Berry The Cash picked himself up and changed around the outer before unleashing a powerful staying burst in the closing stages that saw him stride past runner-up Run Jakko Run in the last 150m, with Metallo battling on gamely for third.

“Mark [Oulaghan] and I discussed the plan, and we were always going to ride him back like last year rather than forward like we had been lately,” a beaming Matthews said.

“He just travelled so well throughout and although I go a bit stuck after that jump at the 600m, as soon as I got through I had so much under me, and I never doubted him.

“Mark’s training puts so much confidence into me and I knew how fit he [Berry The Cash] was and how he could jump.

“I’m also pleased for his group of owners, who are such lovely people and are reaping the rewards for all the patience they have shown in him.”

Oulaghan was his normal circumspect self as he accepted congratulations for his sixth victory in the event.

“He [Berry The Cash] is that sort of old-style horse who is a good stayer and just grinds out a finish,” he said.

“He had an easy run early on and he can just about finish over the top of anything like that.

“He was only five or six lengths off them down the back straight so I wasn’t panicking.

“It’s a great result and always good to win big races like this down here.”

Raced by an ownership group including Oulaghan, Canterbury Jockey Club Chief Executive Tim Mills, Ray Southey and Gay and John Meyer, Berry The Cash is out of the unraced High Yield mare Likely Story. His extended family including a host of American stakes winners including Lure who won the Breeders’ Cup Mile (1600m) on two occasions.

He has now won 10 of his 31 starts, including seven over hurdles, and in excess of $322,000 in prizemoney.

LoveRacing.NZ News Desk