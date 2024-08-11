Despite a few anxious moments, outstanding jumper Berry The Cash made light work of his 73kg topweight to extend his winning streak to seven races on the trot as he captured his second Hospitality New Zealand Canterbury Grand National Hurdles (4200m) at Riccarton Park on Saturday.
The Mark Oulaghan-prepared son of Jakkalberry had collected a somewhat fortuitous victory seven days earlier in the Sydenham Hurdles (3100m), due to a final-fence bungle by Dictation, but this time he dominated the closing stages of a fascinating contest, storming home from second-last at the 600m to win going away by two lengths at the post.
Tipped as a two-horse battle between the $1.70 favourite and the Paul Nelson-trained Nedwin ($2.60), who also carried 73kgs, the early stages of the race were anything but comfortable for rider Portia Mathews aboard Berry The Cash as they spent most of it cluttered up behind runners while also putting in a faulty leap at the third fence on the journey.
In contrast, Nedwin set up a leisurely speed in front, but when he bungled the fence leading into the home straight the first time, he was joined by Lord Spencer – who continually shaded him at each obstacle until taking a clear lead with 800m to run.
Nedwin began to fade as Matthews was urgently trying to extract her mount into clear air approaching the home bend.