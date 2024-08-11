Advertisement
Grand National: No stopping Oulaghan-trained Berry The Cash in Hurdle feature

Portia Matthews salutes after Berry The Cash won his second Hospitality New Zealand Canterbury Grand National Hurdles (4200m) on Saturday. Photo / Race Images South

Despite a few anxious moments, outstanding jumper Berry The Cash made light work of his 73kg topweight to extend his winning streak to seven races on the trot as he captured his second Hospitality New Zealand Canterbury Grand National Hurdles (4200m) at Riccarton Park on Saturday.

The Mark Oulaghan-prepared son of Jakkalberry had collected a somewhat fortuitous victory seven days earlier in the Sydenham Hurdles (3100m), due to a final-fence bungle by Dictation, but this time he dominated the closing stages of a fascinating contest, storming home from second-last at the 600m to win going away by two lengths at the post.

Tipped as a two-horse battle between the $1.70 favourite and the Paul Nelson-trained Nedwin ($2.60), who also carried 73kgs, the early stages of the race were anything but comfortable for rider Portia Mathews aboard Berry The Cash as they spent most of it cluttered up behind runners while also putting in a faulty leap at the third fence on the journey.

In contrast, Nedwin set up a leisurely speed in front, but when he bungled the fence leading into the home straight the first time, he was joined by Lord Spencer – who continually shaded him at each obstacle until taking a clear lead with 800m to run.

Nedwin began to fade as Matthews was urgently trying to extract her mount into clear air approaching the home bend.

Berry The Cash picked himself up and changed around the outer before unleashing a powerful staying burst in the closing stages that saw him stride past runner-up Run Jakko Run in the last 150m, with Metallo battling on gamely for third.

“Mark [Oulaghan] and I discussed the plan, and we were always going to ride him back like last year rather than forward like we had been lately,” a beaming Matthews said.

“He just travelled so well throughout and although I go a bit stuck after that jump at the 600m, as soon as I got through I had so much under me, and I never doubted him.

“Mark’s training puts so much confidence into me and I knew how fit he [Berry The Cash] was and how he could jump.

“I’m also pleased for his group of owners, who are such lovely people and are reaping the rewards for all the patience they have shown in him.”

Oulaghan was his normal circumspect self as he accepted congratulations for his sixth victory in the event.

“He [Berry The Cash] is that sort of old-style horse who is a good stayer and just grinds out a finish,” he said.

“He had an easy run early on and he can just about finish over the top of anything like that.

“He was only five or six lengths off them down the back straight so I wasn’t panicking.

“It’s a great result and always good to win big races like this down here.”

Raced by an ownership group including Oulaghan, Canterbury Jockey Club Chief Executive Tim Mills, Ray Southey and Gay and John Meyer, Berry The Cash is out of the unraced High Yield mare Likely Story. His extended family including a host of American stakes winners including Lure who won the Breeders’ Cup Mile (1600m) on two occasions.

He has now won 10 of his 31 starts, including seven over hurdles, and in excess of $322,000 in prizemoney.

LoveRacing.NZ News Desk

