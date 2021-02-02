Government's free study fund covers many UCOL Manawatū courses

UCOL information technology programmes are covered by the free trades training fund.

More than 30 programmes at UCOL are now covered by free trades training.

The programmes include qualifications in health and wellbeing, information technology, conservation, enrolled nursing, community support and agriculture.

The Government launched the Targeted Training and Apprenticeship Fund (TTAF) last year and has now expanded what qualifications are eligible for its funding.

The free study is available for those taking programmes the Government has deemed will help the country's Covid-19 response.

"Obviously when the community heard about free trades training, there's been a lot of interest in our extensive trades' schools," UCOL acting chief executive Dr Linda Sissons says.

"It's the wider qualifications that people are missing out on – things they don't realise are covered. With fees funded until December 31, 2022, we want to make sure our community is making the most of this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that's open to all ages."

At UCOL there has been a 40 per cent increase in enrolments for TTAF-funded qualifications compared with enrolments this time last year.

"Across the board the growth has been really consistent – there's been increases on each campus, in every faculty," Sissons says.

"Against this time last year, we've had 191 more students enrolled, and we expect to see that grow even further.

"With 2020 NCEA results now published, we want to ensure that school leavers and their whānau are fully informed about this unique opportunity. For those well out of school, no matter what you've studied before, you can access this funding," she says.

"It's a chance for young – and not so young – people to get a fully funded head start in rewarding, in-demand careers."