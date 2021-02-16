Gorge Us Soundz returns to The Orchard in Ashhurst

Boutique music festival Gorge Us Soundz is held at The Orchard in Ashhurst.

It's an unusual complaint to make to music festival organisers – the tickets are too cheap.

But for the organisers of Gorge Us Soundz the festival is about making original music accessible.

The fifth annual Gorge Us Soundz is on March 5 and 6, at The Orchard in Ashhurst.

It's organised by the five-member Ashhurst Music Club.

Gorge Us Soundz started as a party in the paddock for club member Grant Stevenson's birthday.

"We enjoyed it so much it has become an annual treat for the past five years to host," Grant says.

"Our aim is to promote an enjoyable and secure environment for bands to come and play original Kiwi music to a receptive audience. This year we have had interest from performers from all over the North Island."

Musicans are not paid. "It's the opportunity to come and play original music with an appreciative crowd that makes them want to come."

The club raised the money to stage the festival by being scarers at the Esplanade Scenic Railway's Halloween event.

"We've often been criticised 'you guys don't charge enough' but we want make it available for people to come," Grant says.

Festivalgoers can camp under the shade of trees and walk to the nearby Manawatū River.

Portaloos and barbecues are supplied but people need to bring their own food and drink and remove their own rubbish.

The $50 ticket covers two nights' camping, something Grant says many campers find hard to believe as they are used to paying a park-up fee on top of their ticket price.

The club wants to sell 400 tickets this year.

Teenagers don't have to hang with their parents as the orchard is big enough for them to find their own space and there is plenty of shade, Grant says.

There's a light show at night. "We get lots of comments and compliments about the lights at night time because Clint [Bremmer] just can't help himself, he's right into it."

Grant is vocalist and guitarist for Feral NZ, with Clint on drums and Wayne Higgison (Mr Scooptruck) on bass.

They describe themselves as existing in the swamps of Manawatū,the last band to play at the iconic student pub The Fitz.

Feral NZ didn't play at last year's festival as the trio were busy doing the sound but their musical abilities were missed and they will be the opening act this year.

"Peer group pressure came into play this year," Grant says.

There'll be two stages which means live music all the time, with the smaller stage the places for solos and duos including blues woman Karen Clarke.

More than 60 musicians including some from Wellington and New Plymouth will perform.

The acts are asked to do an hour of original music with minimal covers.



Grant says Friday is headbanger night and the line-up includes Murray Shaw's band, Government Pest, and reggae legends Ripple Effect are returning despite now playing with some big names, Grant says.

Ripple Effect's single Sway ticked over more than 200,000 listens on Spotify a few weeks ago.

"The event has become an annual pilgrimage for many who value the wonderful outdoor venue with live original music."

Tickets from Cosmic Ticketing.