Good Bitches bakers are trying to make Aotearoa the kindest place on earth.

Home baking is a time-honoured Kiwi tradition for the happiest and saddest of times.

The Palmerston North chapter of Good Bitches Baking has been baking it forward since 2015. It has about 70 volunteers - bakers, drivers, and people who do both.

The chapter bakes for Camellia House, Ozanam House, Palmerston North Women's Refuge, Te Roopu Whakaruruhau O Nga Wahine Māori, Manchester House, and Palmy Revolution. The baking is not for staff or volunteers but for the organisations to distribute to people in need.

The bakers also provide treats for one-off events such as the Tongan relief collection.

Some of the GBB's volunteers have been through one of the recipient services and are now in a position to help, the completion of a circle, Palmerston North bitch in charge Monique Spanjaard says.

It's not just about the baking but the thought behind it. Sometimes she gets to meet the people the baking goes to. "They just always look so genuinely pleased and so happy that somebody has thought about them."

The chapter also receives positive feedback from recipients via the distributing organisations, which helps the bakers know they are doing the right thing.

Each month, Good Bitches Baking's 28 chapters deliver more than 1300 sweet treats to about 285 recipient organisations.

Baking is a way of spreading a little kindness to people having a tough time, Spanjaard says. Recipients know someone cares and bakers get a buzz out of making someone's day brighter.

"Any time that you spread kindness how can that be a bad thing, that's my feeling."

Spanjaard joined GBB in 2015 and has been in charge of the Palmerston North chapter since 2019. She has always loved baking and trying new recipes.

She would end up taking her baking to work. "[Colleagues] are always very willing to help me out, demolishing it."

Spanjaard wanted to get involved in charity work; her mother heard about GBB and thought it sounded like her.

Spanjaard normally does a slice or biscuits, which means she can try a bit.

Volunteers don't have to be creative or the best baker in the world.

"It's about the love and care that went into it and the thought that went into it."

Plenty of people love a plain biscuit or plain sultana cake, she says.

Being a bitch is gender neutral. While there are no men in the Palmerston North chapter Spanjaard would like to change that.

The chapter is looking for more vaccinated volunteers - bakers and drivers. It is also accepting applications from potential recipient organisations.

Volunteers are provided with a box to put baking in and paper to add a personal note and list of ingredients.

+ INFO For more information email palmy@gbb.org.nz or visit gbb.org.nz.