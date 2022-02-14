Tenor Iain Tetley sang for the Queen during her last visit to New Zealand. Photo / Supplied

The Globe Sunday matinee series resumes on February 27 with classics for tenor and baritone.

Iain Tetley developed his passion for singing in England from an early age. He studied with opera singer John York Skinner, and gained his music degree at the University of East Anglia, Norwich. Since coming to New Zealand in 1997, Tetley has performed many times as a soloist with Auckland's leading choirs, and he was a member of the specialist chamber choir Musica Sacra.

His career highlights include performing the baritone solo in Carl Orff's Carmina Burana with Auckland Choral; singing the tenor solo part of Zadok the priest in excerpts of Handel's Solomon alongside world-renowned countertenor Andreas Scholl at the Auckland Town Hall, and performing the Evangelist roles in Bach's Christmas Oratorio with City Choir Dunedin.

He has made many other solo appearances with Bach Musica and the Handel Consort and Quire of Auckland, and with the Scholars Baroque Aotearoa in Tauranga. Last year, Tetley sang the tenor solos in the Palmerston North Choral Society's Highlights from Messiah.

Lindsay Yeo was awarded the Musica Viva Vocal Scholarship in 2014. Photo / Supplied

Lindsay Yeo has been involved in classical singing for more than 10 years. He has performed as a soloist with a variety of choirs in Whanganui-Manawatū, including debut performances of new works.



In the first part of the concert the singers will present opera arias by Handel, Verdi, Tchaikovsky, Rossini, Wagner, Bizet and Puccini. In the second part the singers move to music theatre with well-known numbers from Showboat, West Side Story, and Les Miserables. In addition to the solo numbers the two singers will sing a number of duets, including You Raise Me Up. And the programme ends with one of the greatest opera duets of all time – Bizet's In the Depths of the Temple.

The singers will be accompanied at the Steinway piano by Guy Donaldson.



The Details

What: Globe Sunday Matinee Concert

When: Sunday, February 27, 2.30pm

Where: Globe Theatre

Tickets: By donation, recommended from $5.