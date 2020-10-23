Globe Sunday matinee - a concert of Baroque and 20th century composers

The Tach Baroque Quartet.

The Globe Sunday Matinee concert series continues with a concert of Baroque and 20th century composers.

The Tach Baroque Quartet will feature music by 18th century Baroque composers Bach, Handel and Telemann.

To add variety to the programme they will include compositions by 20th century composers Jacques Ibert and Robert Hinchcliffe who also wrote for ensembles featuring the harpsichord.

The quartet's distinguished instrumentalists are mostly based in Whanganui, with the exception of its leader, Roy Tankersley, MNZM, who is well known in the city and in New Zealand for his work as a choral director, organist and harpsichord player.

Tankersley is a music graduate of Victoria University and completed post-graduate studies at the Guildhall School of Music in London.

He has been involved in music education at secondary and tertiary levels for 40 years.

Ingrid Culliford, MNZM, spent many years studying and working in London as a freelance flautist where she worked with several well-known orchestras and chamber ensembles.

After teaching at Trinity College and the Royal Academy of Music Junior department, Culliford returned to New Zealand in 1994.

Since then, she has continued to perform widely and has worked as a casual extra with the NZSO and is a recording artist for Radio NZ.

Shontae Arthur has been having both violin and piano lessons since she was 7.

She has completed her ATCL violin exam and passed her ATCL piano last year, aged 15, and is currently teaching violin and piano.

Annie Hunt hails from Whanganui.

She became a member of the NZ Youth Orchestra in 1971 and was leader of the cello section in 1976.

Annie was a member of the Auckland Symphonia (now Philharmonia) for two years.

She then travelled to Britain on an Arts Council grant for post-graduate studies on the cello at the Guildhall in London.

Having moved to north Wales in 1990 she spent 25 years teaching and doing professional freelance work in orchestras, quartets and theatres.



Sunday Matinee Series: Globe Theatre 2, Sunday November 1, 2.30pm.

Admission by donation, recommended from $5.