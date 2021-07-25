Global Parents Support offers chance to travel around the world in a day

Some of the people who took part in Global Parents Support's Global Festival at Te Manawa on Saturday. Photo / Judith Lacy

Judith Lacy is editor of the Manawatū Guardian

The destination was "over the world". The seats were free, the flight was Global Parents Support and the gate Te Manawa.

Complete some activities designed to increase your knowledge of other countries and you got to choose from the global food menu.

The menu included mandazi from Kenya (fried bread filled with cream cheese), tostadas (toasted tortilla and beans) from Texas, and goi cuon (Vietnamese spring rolls).

Global Parents Support's Global Festival on Saturday was about promoting diversity and acceptance of other cultures.

Countries represented included Denmark, Spain, Colombia, Sri Lanka, Iran, Malaysia, Pakistan, the United States, India, China and South Korea.

Activities included naming the national flags, identifying which country the differently attired Snoopys were from, and jigsaw puzzles of buildings.

There was also a national-dress parade.

Global Parents Support is a Palmerston North group that started in 2017. It is run by mums and one dad from various ethnicities.

The group also runs Global Passport during the Festival of Cultures and Global Kitchen, which is cooking classes for children.

Global Parents Support committee member Kari Highstead said the group would like as many cultures involved as possible, not necessarily on the committee. It is also a way for immigrants to feel more involved in the city.

Global Parents Support volunteers were assisted on Saturday by students from Freyberg High School, Palmerston North Girls' High School, and Ross Intermediate School.