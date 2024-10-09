Palmerston North woman Anna Wallace with her giant Chou Moellier.

A mystery plant that has taken over a Palmerston North woman’s vege garden and a bit of her skyline has been identified.

Anna Wallace said Massey University have confirmed with her it is chou moellier, a member of the kale family.

The plant, which smells like cabbage, had self-seeded in her garden earlier this year and become the object of amazement for Wallace, friends and neighbours.

But while other cabbage plants in her garden are below knee height, this one kept growing and was now at least 3m tall. It had simply thrived in her garden environment.