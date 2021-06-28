Get happy at Unity Singers free concert on July 11 at Regent on Broadway

The Unity Singers concert on July 11 promises smiles and fun on a winter's afternoon. Photo / Judith Lacy

There's surely only one thing better than a Get Happy concert - a free Get Happy concert.

The Unity Singers, who have been performing in Manawatū for more than 50 years, have put together a programme of heartwarming happy-themed songs to get your feet tapping.

Among the songs will be You've Got a Friend, Bye Bye Blackbird, A Million Dreams from The Greatest Showman, and Pharrell Williams' Happy.

Musical director Stephen Fisher is charged with compiling a wide range of arrangements for the choir to sing as well as teaching the more challenging parts, along with pianist Margaret Davis.

Guest artists Manawatū GymSports, magician Andrew Wilson, SpontaneoUS, DanceWorks and Campbell Street Boys will add some spice to the mix with diverse acts to keep you entertained between the Unity numbers.

The community choir performs at many events such as senior citizens' meetings, rest home entertainment, and Anzac Day services. Many of the choir members enjoy the social aspect of singing; rehearsals are relaxed evenings while still getting the work done.

+ INFO If you are interested in joining the choir or would like them to perform at an event email Elayne at cynric.templecamp@gmail.com or ring 027 4571698.

The Details

What: Get Happy

When: Sunday, July 11, 1.30pm

Where: Regent on Broadway

Tickets: Free, just turn up