Georgia Garrett ready for Sport Manawatū's Able2Tri in Feilding

Swimming is Georgia Garrett's favourite triathlon leg.

Just like Westlife, Georgia Garrett plans to be flying without wings on March 14.

She is taking part in Sport Manawatū's Able2Tri at the Makino Aquatic Centre in Feilding.

But Georgia is doing more than participating in the inclusive triathlon – photos of her swimming, biking and walking appear on Sport Manawatū's publicity for the event.



"The Able2Tri triathlon is for people of all abilities," Sport Manawatū chief executive Trevor Shailer says. "We are proud to partner with Parafed Manawatū and Special Olympics to ensure this event is fully inclusive."



People can compete as an individual or as a team (up to three) and the event will be held in a fun and safe environment for all participants, Trevor says.

Georgia is doing the super short sprint course: 50m swim, 1.6km bike ride, 800m run/walk.

The longer super sprint course is a 100m swim, 5km bike ride and 2.5km run/walk.

"This event is to encourage everyone to be active regardless of barriers people may face," Trevor says.

Swimming is Georgia's strongest leg and she trains three times a week. "When I was a baby I did swimming lessons," she says.

She started taking part in Special Olympics when she was 7 and in December will compete at the National Summer Games in Hamilton.

Georgia has done triathlons before and asked if she was experienced, she replied "kind of that way".

The 26-year-old's advice to people considering doing a triathlon is "believe in yourself, push and push yourself and you see you can do it".

Georgia says exercising is worth is as she feels good afterwards and has more energy. Her mother, ultra distance runner Tania Garrett, inspires her.

"The main focus is the exercise to keep my mum happy and to do it for myself."

Georgia finds it difficult to stay on two-wheeler bikes but she got a three-wheeler during last year's lockdown and it was a proud moment when she could cycle again.

Asked about her techniques for transiting between the triathlon legs, Georgia says she has learnt to be a quick changer after her coach told her to hurry up one day because she was "faffing about".

Georgia is a big fan of Shortland Street and Chris Warner is her favourite actor and Nicole and Maeve her favourite couple. She also likes Glee, Westlife and Ed Sheeran and does singing and drama.

Register at www.sportmanawatu.org.nz/able2tri before February 20, individuals $10 and team (up to 3) $25. Support people free.