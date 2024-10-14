There were 10 separate grant applications in the pipeline, but as yet nothing had been confirmed. The grants and donations helped to cover rent, power, internet and phone costs.

Te Whare Koha Highbury has two paid employees, Rutherford and kaiwhakahaere Shabana McKnight, who along with 12 regular volunteers kept the place running.

“We run off the smell of an oily rag,” she said.

Te Whare Koha Highbury kaimahi hapori Azania Rutherford.

Rutherford said currently between 50 and 100 people are visiting the centre every day, some coming from as far away as Levin, a 45-minute drive away.

“With the rise in cost of living people are really struggling and we are seeing more and more whānau each day,” she said.

There were no questions asked or set criteria for visiting the whare, which was opened by a kaumātua group in 2015. Everything was free, with the ability to give koha in return if possible.

“It could be that mokos have come into their care or that people are starting out in a new home and need plates and things, like refugee families. We see all ethnicities and ages,” she said.

The house was in the middle of Highbury. They have a community garden with fruit and vegetables and also help with advice on how to grow your own food.

Te Whare Koha Highbury volunteers Carlos Malone with teacher aide Phoebe Shannon.

When the Manawatū Guardian visited Te Whare Koha this week it was a hive of activity. There were three volunteers in the bedroom sorting out clothing, and three more volunteers in the kitchen organising food.

People can drop off donations during the opening hours of 9am to 12pm, Monday to Friday.

Meanwhile, Salvation Army Palmerston North Community Ministries is also finding it tough to meet demand, according to team lead Rae Semmens.

“Demand is higher and we are having to buy more kai to meet demand. We have had to decrease the number of times whānau can come in and decrease the amount they can get,” he said.

A recent nationwide food survey showed a 30% decrease in the number of people the recipient food hubs are able to support compared to the previous survey.

New Zealand Food Network’s latest Food Security Snapshot surveyed 60 nationwide recipient food hubs from January to June this year about their challenges in the food support sector - including funding cuts which limits the ability to deliver the services that our most vulnerable communities rely on.

On average, the hubs are only able to service about 60% of their communities’ needs.

A third of the food hubs’ monthly recipients were seeking help for the first time, while 90% cited the rising cost of living as the top reason their recipients seek assistance.

NZFN has been running a Pitch In campaign, calling on businesses and individuals to donate bulk food and funds to help feed Kiwis in need. The campaign ends this week.

Chief executive Gavin Findlay said funding challenges limit the ability to deliver the services.

“That’s why we continue to work alongside the Government to take action and uplift the sector, striving to create more food secure communities,” he said.

Huntly Food Rescue Remedy operations manager Tania Varnham said their organisation was struggling to provide meat, fruit and veges; “we are now having to fundraise, increasing our volunteer’s workload even more. We have had to decline repeat recipients.”

The survey found that a third of monthly recipients were seeking help for the first time. The heightened cost of living continues to be the primary driver, with 90% of food hubs citing it as the top reason recipients seek assistance.

Job losses were compounding the issue. The number of people seeking support due to unemployment had risen from 58% to 66%, while those seeking support due to unexpected bills rose from 58% to 66%.

NZFN is a not-for-profit organisation, launched in July 2020, with funding from the Ministry of Social Development. It has distribution centres in Auckland and Christchurch, collecting surplus and donated food from food producers, growers and manufacturers for redistribution.