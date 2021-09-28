Friends of Palmerston North emergency department seek more volunteers

Friends of the Emergency Department volunteers Iris Keat (left) and Jenny Evans are part of the crew helping make patients' time in ED easier. Photo / Judith Lacy

When four members of Jenny Evans' family were in a car crash, she experienced an emergency department for the first time.

That experience led to Jenny and her husband, David Evans, becoming volunteers for Friends of the Emergency Department (Feds) at Palmerston North Hospital.

Jenny is now the Palmerston North Feds team leader and is on the hunt for more volunteers.

Volunteers support patients and their families/support people by making cups of tea and bringing sandwiches, chatting or just being there. Sometimes people coming from rest homes are confused and lonely and don't have a support person.

Volunteers make beds, feed patients and do other non-clinical jobs for nurses.

For children, they can provide books, knitted trauma bears and lollipops, plus look after tamariki of patients.

Feds started in Palmerston North in 2007 and the St John-run community programme is in about 24 hospitals nationwide.

The Palmerston North crew numbers about 40, but 10-15 more volunteers are needed. The service operates 365 days a year with two people on each four-hour shift: 10am-2pm, 2pm-6pm, 6pm-10pm.

Jenny's daughter-in-law and three grandchildren were involved in a serious car crash six years ago. They ended up in the emergency department all night and Jenny and David got talking to Feds volunteer Julia. They thought being a Feds volunteer was something they could do, so they did.

David loved his Feds experience, but has unfortunately since died.

"What we do is really appreciated by staff," Evans says. "They do say how much it's appreciated by them and patients."

Iris Keat was team leader for 10 years. She got interested in Feds after being a patient in the emergency department.

Keat remembers an 18-year-old volunteer who didn't have the confidence to talk to people and didn't know how to make a bed, but went on to be a nurse.

A medical background is not needed. "We're there to talk and give them support, not to diagnose or give them advice," Keat says.

"We're just there to comfort the patient," Evans says. Keat adds "make their time a wee bit easier than it would be".

The pair say benefits of being a Feds volunteer include gaining confidence, a good team environment and social activities.

Training, induction, uniform and parking are provided. Confidentiality is a must, as is the ability to be on your feet.



Volunteers need to commit to being a friend for at least 12 months and preferably be available for one shift a week.

Friends come from not just Palmerston North but Foxton, Levin, Woodville, Ashhurst and Feilding.

Volunteers can hear some tragic stories, but support is available by talking to other friends and St John has a support programme.

• For more information and to apply to be a friend ring 0800 785 646 or visit stjohn.org.nz Interview and police check are required.