(L-R): Year 13 head student Minami Strachan, Year 13 house captain Hannah Feck and Year 13 head girl Grace Costley were kept busy serving customers at the fundraising bake sale.

A bake sale and a non-uniform day proved to be the perfect ingredients for fundraising success at Freyberg High School last month.

With staff and students equally keen to find a way to fundraise for communities impacted by the devastation of Cyclone Gabrielle, the school community worked together to pull off two fundraisers in one day.

When the school’s senior leadership team announced students could enjoy a non-uniform day as a way to fundraise, members of the school’s senior student council quickly came up with a bake sale to take place on the same day to maximise their fundraising efforts.

Year 13 head girl Grace Costley says it was important to do something.

“Cyclone Gabrielle struck so close to home and has been so devastating. We wanted to find a way we could support those who have been affected. It has been amazing to see our school come together and raise funds that surpassed all of our expectations, and we are all so grateful for everyone’s generosity and kindness.”

Minami Strachan, Hannah Feck and Grace Costley (l-r, far left) were all smiles as they served Eva Kenyon and Evana Bennett some baked goods, while teacher aid Natalie Allen looks on. Photo / supplied

Lottie Perry, performing arts and events co-ordinator at the school, says many people in the school community, both staff and students, have whānau and friends in areas that have been impacted by the cyclone.

“A lot of staff are originally from the Bay and have family there still, so it has felt really important for the Freyberg whānau to support where they can. Students were asked to donate in order to wear [mufti] and it was amazing to see the level of donations come in – there were even several $50 notes to count up.”

She says the bake sale alone brought in almost $300, which when added to the amount raised through the non-uniform day brought the total raised to over $2,000.

“This amount far exceeds previous funds raised on a non-uniform day, and we are very grateful for the generosity that has been shown.”