Recreation Aotearoa Lifeguard of the Year Joseph Whittaker works at Freyberg Community Pool in Palmerston North. Photo / Judith Lacy

Joseph Whittaker's start in the aquatics industry was anything but conventional. Ten years later, he is Recreation Aotearoa's Lifeguard of the Year.

Whittaker works at Freyberg Community Pool in Palmerston North, which is operated by CLM.

A decade ago, Whittaker got into trouble with the law and was sentenced to 180 hours of community service, which he did at the Masterton Recreation Centre. When he completed his hours the manager offered him a job and he decided to swap forestry for lifeguarding.

Whittaker still lives in Masterton and from October to April works at South Wairarapa outdoor pools. The rest of the year he is aquatics coordinator at Freyberg. He gets up at 3.30am, and leaves home at 4am so he can open the pool at 6am.

The father of four says his family gets him through life - his children range from 3 to 14. "This is all for them."

Whittaker's win was all the more special as the 2022 National Aquatics Awards were held in Palmerston North, after the annual aquatics conference, Waves.

"When my name got called out it felt like [my staff's] names got called out because we are a team. I don't take credit for my staff, I give it to my staff and customers."

The award is given to a lifeguard who has made a significant contribution to their facility and the aquatics industry.

The awards evening was hosted by Palmerston North drag performer Spankie Jackzon, who has just won RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under. Offstage Jackzon is Blair Macbeth, Chill Out coordinator at the Lido Aquatic Centre, also operated by CLM.

Joseph Whittaker was so excited at being named Lifeguard of the Year he jumped into MC Spankie Jackzon's arms. Photo / Recreation Aotearoa

Whittaker says a passion for keeping people safe is key to being a good lifeguard. "A good lifeguard is someone who keeps their customers happy, keeps them safe, and can always enjoy and have fun with them."

Whittaker has a fan club at Freyberg with a group of aqua joggers baking him a box of goodies after hearing of his win.

Whittaker was nominated by Freyberg facility manager Nathan Larnach.

He says Whittaker really cares about the people he supervises in the water and puts considerable effort and dedication into his role. As aquatics coordinator, Whittaker is responsible for staff rosters, pool water quality, and taking the lead with in-water and first aid incidents.

After working in Wairarapa over summer, he returns to Freyberg with new skills and knowledge, Larnach says. Within a short time of starting work at Masterton, he had shown himself as a leader and was promoted to senior lifeguard.

Larnach says Whittaker makes such a huge difference to Freyberg, and is a role model to the lifeguards - he is so understanding and patient with them.

He receives numerous comments from customers about Whittaker's happy and friendly disposition. He has such an outgoing personality and can chat with anyone. Being a lifeguard is more than standing poolside watching - it is about interacting with customers and making them feel comfortable and safe, Larnach says.



Whittaker says he likes being responsible for staff and mentoring younger lifeguards,

some of whom have moved up to senior lifeguard roles.

"It's just a very awesome job. You start at the bottom and show your skills and make your way to the top."