Half a hectare of real Christmas trees will produce enough oxygen for 16 people to live on for a year. Photo / Brett Phibbs

You can’t throw out your Christmas tree with your roadside rubbish, but there is a place you can drop it off free.

Changes to rubbish and recycling collections in Palmerston North mean there won’t be kerbside collection of real Christmas trees.

Palmerston North City Council acting manager of resource recovery Natasha Hickmott said data had shown kerbside Christmas tree collections served only a tiny fraction of city households – less than 1%.

“However, they still required a separate truck and staff, which meant diverting resources during our busiest time of year. By focusing on regular collections, we can better manage the holiday rush, especially for recycling, which skyrockets in December and January,” she said.

“... glass, we’re looking at you.”