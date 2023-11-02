Free cervical screening is on offer this month at Feilding Health Care. Photo / iStock

Early detection is key when it comes preventing cervical cancer, says Nicky Hart.

Nicky, CEO of Feilding Health Care, says their clinics are offering free cervical screening this month to encourage people to book an appointment.

There are several reasons people don’t always keep up to date with important health checks, including cervical smears, she says.

“We know the cost of healthcare can cause people to put things off, so we’re reducing as many barriers as we can.”

As well as removing the cost factor, appointments can be made at a range of times, including an evening spot, so people don’t need to take time off from work or study.

Nicky says Feilding Health Care Group’s recent launch of self-testing smear kits is another way barriers are being reduced.

“We recently launched our self-testing kits, so most patients can choose to take their own swab if they’d prefer, whether in the clinic or at home. Choosing the self-test is easy as. We will talk you through what you need to do and give you the kit, so you can do it in a space that is more comfortable for you.”

According to the Ministry of Health, about 160 women develop cervical cancer each year in New Zealand, and about 50 die from it.

Regular cervical testing is the best defence against cervical cancer for people who are aged between 25 and 69 and have ever been sexually active, says Nicky.

“Cervical screenings are especially crucial for those who have not been screened before or are overdue.”

Offering free testing, the opportunity to self-test, and a range of appointment times all works to empower people to prioritise their health and reduce the risk of cervical cancer, she says.

“Don’t miss this opportunity to safeguard your health.”

Free screenings can be booked in at Feilding Health Care, 7 Duke St, Feilding, Mondays to Wednesdays, 8.30am-5pm and on Thursdays, 6-8pm.

Patients at Ashhurst Health Care, 11 Cambridge Ave, Ashhurst, can book screenings during normal clinic hours, Mondays to Fridays, 8.30am-5pm.



