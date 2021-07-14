Fran Dibble painted pots on display at Zimmerman Art Gallery in Palmerston North

Palmerston North artist Fran Dibble with some of her painted pots. Photo / Graeme Brown

What started as an exhibition of Fran Dibble painted pots has grown into an exhibition of the work of four artists, three of them from Palmerston North.

When Zimmerman Art Gallery exhibited some of Palmerston North businessman Sas's art collection in April, gallery owner Bronwyn Zimmerman put a note in the window next to his Fran Dibble painted pot. The note asked if anyone had a Fran Dibble bowl or pot and it resulted in a bowl and vase being lent to be part of the Retro exhibition now on.

Zimmerman knew where another one was and its owner has lent it for the exhibition. She hopes more will come to light.

Fran suggested Retro also include two painted pieces by her husband, renowned sculptor Paul Dibble. Both of Paul's pieces were slip cast - one is from 1981 and the other a year later.

The Dibbles married in 1985 and Paul introduced Fran to painting pottery.

As Zimmerman has located pots, she's shown them to Fran so seeing them gathered in the exhibition hasn't been a big reveal. Fran says her paintings don't look as dated as she thought they would.

The pots are domestic ware and were often used for house plants.

At home with four children, Fran's paintings were inspired by her domestic life. There is a nappy pin, a teapot, a box of matches and a bowl of cherries.

Fran Dibble painted bowls on display at Zimmerman Art Gallery. Photo / Graeme Brown

Paul was inspired by English ceramic artist Clarice Cliff, and Paul's collection of her vibrant, colourful works is also part of Retro. Zimmerman says the two Paul Dibble works are completely different to what people think of when they hear his name. They were more about him having fun and freedom.

Fran says when Paul started collecting Cliff's works, the value of the famous ceramicist was largely unappreciated in New Zealand. "Paul would pick up pieces for often just a

few dollars, at garage sales and second-hand shops."

Fran has never thrown pots, rather painting those made by others, including her mother Dr Joan McIntosh. However, she recently had a play with her mother's wheel and McIntosh provided advice.

Fran says McIntosh gave her one of her pottery books and it was like she was being given homework.

McIntosh died in June aged 101, and Retro features pottery the Cathedral of the Holy Spirit commissioned her to make. There's a foot washing bowl, a plate for ashes for Ash Wednesday services, patens used to hold communion bread, finger-dipping bowls for worshippers to make the sign of the cross, goblets for communion wine, and a chalice.

The baptismal font McIntosh made is still used at the cathedral.

Some of the pottery pieces Joan McIntosh made for the Cathedral of the Holy Spirit. Photo / Graeme Brown

Born in England, McIntosh took up pottery on her retirement as head of A& E at Palmerston North Hospital. The anaesthetist moved to the city in 1974 with her husband John, and daughters Ann and Fran. Fran was born in Connecticut, the United States.

The Sas-owned pot is part of the Retro display. He bought it from Dunbar Sloane and the pot was thrown by Tony Reardon. Fran painted it in 1990.

Fran painted the pots on display between 1986 and 1993. More than half the pots in Retro were made by McIntosh.

Nothing is for sale and entry is free. Zimmerman describes the exhibition as uplifting, with its bright colours being good for people's souls in winter.

The Details

What: Retro: Celebrating the painted pots of Fran Dibble

When: 11am-3pm, Thursdays to Sundays until August 1

Where: Zimmerman Art Gallery