Frank (Waynne Napier) can see his Christmas Day is not about to go the way he was hoping when the unexpected arrival of his neighbours Julie (Calle Brooks) and Gary (Navah Chapman) threatens to turn the day on its head. Photo / Supplied

Frank (Waynne Napier) can see his Christmas Day is not about to go the way he was hoping when the unexpected arrival of his neighbours Julie (Calle Brooks) and Gary (Navah Chapman) threatens to turn the day on its head. Photo / Supplied

A Kick in the Baubles

By Gordon Steel

Foxton Little Theatre until December 3

Directed by Carl Terry

Reviewed by Judith Lacy





“I bloody hate Christmas.”

With those four words, Frank, who has recently been made redundant, sets the stage for some bah humbug on Christmas Eve.

Frank ( Napier) goes on to say Christmas was invented for women as they love shopping.

Wayne’s wife Jean is played by his real-life partner Capri Chapman. It’s only her second time in a play. Her last part was a small one eight years ago. She has the expressions of a woman trying to keep everyone happy down pat but at times was a tad slow delivering her lines. English playwright Gordon Steel could also have taken a red pen to his first scene. We quickly get the dynamics between Frank and Jean, Frank’s dislike of Christmas, and Jean’s hopes and fears.

My interest increases as more cast members are introduced.

On the big day, Frank and Jean will host Jean’s sister Doreen and her husband Harry, plus their neighbours Gary and Julie who are trying for a baby.

Doreen and Harry’s daughter, Alex, has had a better offer for Christmas Day. Frank doesn’t hold back with his views on her intelligence - she couldn’t even spell Bob backwards, he quips. Alex is quite easy to cater for though - she’s a modern vegetarian as she eats meat.

Doreen has more than a few barbs to unwrap too. Frank and Jean’s house isn’t up to her standards and she’s quick to point out their sofa has “worn well” after asking how long they had had it.

A Kick in the Baubles is set in England so we have the upside-down Christmas scenario with its scarves, coats and planning of summer holidays to contend with.

But there is plenty I can relate to and the play has the classic elements of a good story - conflict, plans going awry, humour, larger-than-life characters and politics.

I thoroughly enjoyed it and looking around the room most people had smiles plastered on their faces like almond icing on a Christmas cake.

In between laughing, what struck me was how many decisions need to be made about Christmas. The location, guest list, do you give presents, the menu, decorations, clothes, real or fake tree, whether you go to church, rip into the paper or carefully open it.

Waynne and Capri’s son Navah Chapman as Gary was hilarious. The 18-year-old was playing a man considerably older than himself but Navah’s youthful energy was fitting for the karaoke and sex-loving Gary.

It is a very different role to his railway worker Michael’s ham-fisted attempt to win the heart of his colleague in the theatre’s production of On the Right Track this year.

Bob Bailey’s portrayal of Harry - the man no woman wants to meet at a party - was spot on, in particular Harry’s excitement at seeing breasts.

Emily Pond handled the challenge of playing two characters well.

The set was impressive with just the right amount of furniture and furnishings.

It was great seasoned director Carl Terry had the cast actually eating and drinking - none of that fake rubbish.

I know I sound like Michael Buble on high rotate, but please do support Foxton Little Theatre and its free Milo. Laughing is good for your health. Drinking Asti Spumante is questionable.

P.S. We hear from Santa that Navah is moving to Palmerston North next year. What a great present for the Palmy theatre scene.







