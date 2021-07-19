Foxton Little Theatre to perform Lent by Michael Wilcox

Mr Edwards (Bernard Long), Mrs Blake (Carolyn Allan), Paul Blake (Navah Chapman), Matey (Carl Terry) and Mrs Edwards (Lynne Long) in Foxton Little Theatre's production of Lent. Photo / Supplied

Foxton Little Theatre's mid-year production Lent tells the story of Paul Blake, a 13-year-old orphan, as he prepares to leave the prep school that has been his home.

It is an account of the uncertainties and growing pains associated with young adulthood, depicting a young boy centre stage in an adult play.

Mentoring Paul on his journey to adolescence is his avuncular aging Latin teacher, Matey. There's also Paul's guardian and grandmother, Mrs Blake, the devious and scheming headmaster, Edwards, and his demented, domineering wife.

By British playwright Michael Wilcox, Lent is a semi-autobiographical account of boyhood and developing sexuality. It was first performed in 1983 and is a play of love, greed, companionship and hope.

Playing Paul is Navah Chapman in his first major leading role. Carolyn Allan is Mrs Blake, Bernard and Lynne Long the Edwardses, and the director, Carl Terry, plays Matey.

The Details

What: Lent

When: Fridays and Saturdays, August 6 to 21, 7.30pm

Where: Foxton Little Theatre

Tickets: Bookings at Property Brokers, Main St, Foxton, ring 363 0022.