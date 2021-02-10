Foxton Beach chartered accountant Justine Street awarded prestigious accounting honour

Justine Street, a Foxton Beach chartered accountant, was awarded an international fellowship.

Justine Street, a Foxton Beach chartered accountant who is active in many community organisations, has been awarded a prestigious accounting award in recognition of her service to the profession and local community.

Justine, who is a director of Levin and Waikanae chartered accounting firm Colbert Cooper, is among 222 chartered accountants from around the world to most recently be acknowledged with a Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand (CA ANZ) Fellowship. Justine is the only Horowhenua recipient of the award.

"CA ANZ Fellowships recognise outstanding achievement and contribution in the accounting profession," said Peter Vial, New Zealand country head for CA ANZ.

"This year's Fellows demonstrate the continued difference chartered accountants make in both their professional roles as well as in their local communities."

Justine says she is "humbled and honoured to be acknowledged in this way". Her parents were active in the community when she was growing up, involved in the local fire service and Plunket as well as other groups.

"It was only natural that I would want to get involved in my community and give back."

"Giving back" is a huge part of Justine's life. She is on the Koputaroa School Board of Trustees, treasurer of the Koputaroa PTA and a trustee of House of Science Horowhenua Charitable Trust which resources and raises science literacy in the region.

She is also a trustee on the Foxton Area Community Medical Trust and has recently joined the boards of Horowhenua Learning Centre and Horowhenua NZ Trust. Later this year she will be presenting seminars in the new Mahi Space, on how successfully financially start a new business.

Colbert Cooper has a long history of almost 60 years working in the Horowhenua business and wider community. Three other current and former owners have also received the Fellowship honour for service to the profession and community.

The latest CA ANZ Fellows hail from Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Cook Islands, Cyprus and Guernsey.

Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand (CA ANZ) represents more than 128,000 financial professionals.