Rotary Club of Papaioea Past District Governor Lindsay Knowles presents Helena Baker with the Paul Harris Community Award.

A former Palmerston North primary school principal has received an award in recognition for work in education and the community

Helena Baker, 59, was presented with a Paul Harris Community Award by Rotary Club of Papaioea at a ceremony last week.

Rotary Club members were joined by Te Kura o Takaro School senior staff and school board members at the presentation of the award, given in recognition of her 22 years working at the school.

Rotary club secretary David Hillary said in that time Rotary had a close association with the school. He described Baker as “the consummate educator”.