Former principal of Te Kura o Takaro School Helena Baker receives Rotary award

Paul Williams
By
2 mins to read
Rotary Club of Papaioea Past District Governor Lindsay Knowles presents Helena Baker with the Paul Harris Community Award.

A former Palmerston North primary school principal has received an award in recognition for work in education and the community

Helena Baker, 59, was presented with a Paul Harris Community Award by Rotary Club of Papaioea at a ceremony last week.

Rotary Club members were joined by Te Kura o Takaro School senior staff and school board members at the presentation of the award, given in recognition of her 22 years working at the school.

Rotary club secretary David Hillary said in that time Rotary had a close association with the school. He described Baker as “the consummate educator”.

Te Kura o Takaro Primary School.
He said the school was in a lower socio-economic area of Palmerston North and Baker had made a real difference to many lives with her positive approach.

Baker had recently left the school and taken a position as Māori strategic adviser with the Ministry of Education in Palmerston North.

Hillary said the Paul Harris award was the highest form of recognition a Rotary Club can bestow. It was presented to a Rotarian or a member of the community who has made an outstanding contribution to the community.

“The Paul Harris recipient goes above and beyond in serving our community through promoting change and understanding,” he said.

The Rotary Foundation is a non-profit corporation that supports the efforts of Rotary International to achieve world understanding and peace through international humanitarian, educational, and cultural exchange programs.

Hillary said it was supported solely by voluntary contributions from Rotarians and friends of the foundation who “share its vision of a better world”.

