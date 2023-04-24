Amy Atkins says her show weaves together comedy theatre, digital art, live ASMR, and clowning. Photo / Petra Mingneau

Amy Atkins says her show weaves together comedy theatre, digital art, live ASMR, and clowning. Photo / Petra Mingneau

Amy Atkins is bringing her live ASMR show home to Palmerston North for one night only.

Autonomous sensory meridian response (ASMR) refers to the tingling or static-like sensation some people experience from listening to whispering, having their hair washed at the salon, or watching specially crafted videos.

While ASMR is massive on YouTube, there have only been a few live shows worldwide, and RAW! ASMR is the first of its kind in New Zealand.

“It weaves together comedy theatre, digital art, live ASMR, and clowning,” Atkins says.

RAW! ASMR was created by Atkins and is directed by Sara Hirsch. It’s Atkins’ second solo show, after PERIOD., and is another comedy but this time with a focus on ASMR tingles and social media.

Atkins experienced the tingling sensation of ASMR and discovered online videos in 2018.

“There are so many ASMR videos online, but it always seems like such a solitary thing - whether the creator is sitting in a studio alone filming or you’re at home watching it by yourself,” she says.

“I think it all becomes a bit serious. I want to find the funny side of ASMR and bring people together to share in it and laugh together.”

Atkins grew up in Palmerston North and attended Awatapu College, where she was one of the arts captains.

At Massey University, she studied a Bachelor of Arts in English and theatre studies under the tuition of Rachel Lenart and Angie Farrow.

She lives in Wellington and is working as a puppeteer on Michal & Moe, a new kids’ series on YouTube.

Atkins says RAW! ASMR is a celebration of ASMR, not a takedown.

“If people love watching ASMR they will love this show - the sounds and structure of ASMR are all there. ASMR lovers have really enjoyed the nods to YouTube ASMR culture,” she says.

“And anyone who hasn’t seen ASMR can get an insight into the unique world of ASMR while having a laugh.

“Our youngest audience member in 2022 was 7, they came with their mum and they both adored it.

“Surprisingly, middle-aged men with no ASMR knowledge have been really receptive to the show.”

Amy Atkins experienced the tingling sensation of autonomous sensory meridian response (ASMR) in 2018. Photo / Roc Torio

RAW! ASMR was the 2022 winner of the New Zealand Fringe Spectacular Organised Chaos award.

Atkins won Best Solo Performance at last year’s Nelson Fringe Festival.

The Papaioea season is part of a wider Te Ika-a-Māui North Island tour of RAW! ASMR. For all the tour dates and ticket links visit amygracelaura.com.

The Details

What: RAW! ASMR

When: Wednesday, May 3, 7pm

Where: Globe Theatre

Tickets: From the venue